Central Bank head to address parliament on economic outlook

Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan is set to address the parliament's planning and budget committee on May 6, providing insights into the country's economic situation, inflation and monetary policy.

Karahan is expected to discuss global economic developments, Türkiye's current economic landscape, inflation trends and the Central Bank's monetary policies during the session, state-run Anadolu Agency said on April 28.

Key topics of the presentation are anticipated to include the Central Bank's interest rate decisions and ongoing efforts to combat inflation.

Under Turkish law, the Central Bank governor is required to brief the planning and budget committee about the bank's activities and monetary policy practices regularly.

At a presentation he made in Washington last week, Karahan said the disinflation process in Türkiye continues but risks are alive as the global economic outlook is uncertain.

In February, the Central Bank revised its year-end inflation forecast for 2025, increasing it from 21 percent to 24 percent, while maintaining the 2026 inflation target at 12 percent.

 

