Central Anatolian lake turns pink due to bacteria

  • August 22 2020 07:00:00

Central Anatolian lake turns pink due to bacteria

KONYA – Demirören News Agency
Central Anatolian lake turns pink due to bacteria

The Meyil Obruk Lake in the Central Anatolian province of Konya has turned pink due to the bacteria formation resulting from high temperature and low water level, an academic from Konya Technical University has said.

“The change of the color depends on the tremendous increase of bacteria due to the decrease of the water level as we see here in the Tuz Lake or the Meke Lake in the region,” Fetullah Arık, the head of the Department of Geological Engineering, said yesterday.

The pinkness of the Meyil Obruk Lake, located in the Karapınar district, is a result of artemia salina bacteria, said Arık, adding some details about the sinkhole.

“The sink-hole, which has a one-kilometer diameter, is one of the oldest ones in the north region of Karapınar and is filled with underground water,” he added.

The water of the lake is salty and no creature other than the bacteria is found, according to Arık.

Saying that the status of the Meyil Obruk Lake is similar to the Tuz and Meke lakes in the region, Arik notes that the color of these lakes can also turn to red.

Locals are of the view that as the color of the lake has turned pink, it can be inviting for the tourists to take a look at while it’s still there.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

    Turkey converts Kariye Museum into mosque

  2. Turkey discovers 320 billion cubic metres natural gas reserve in Black Sea

    Turkey discovers 320 billion cubic metres natural gas reserve in Black Sea

  3. Ancient cuneiform tablet found in Turkey’s Hatay

    Ancient cuneiform tablet found in Turkey’s Hatay

  4. Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

    Azeri mafia boss shot dead in Turkey’s Antalya

  5. How Turkey’s gas discovery may affect energy geopolitics

    How Turkey’s gas discovery may affect energy geopolitics
Recommended
Gandhi glasses fetch $340,000 in UK auction

Gandhi glasses fetch $340,000 in UK auction
26th Sarajevo Film Festival wraps up

26th Sarajevo Film Festival wraps up

A hole new world: Japan city lights up sewer covers

A hole new world: Japan city lights up sewer covers
Sea turtles, precious inhabitants of sea, rescued

Sea turtles, precious inhabitants of sea, rescued 
Ancient cuneiform tablet found in Turkey’s Hatay

Ancient cuneiform tablet found in Turkey’s Hatay
Brazil VP challenges DiCaprio to a hike in the jungle

Brazil VP challenges DiCaprio to a hike in the jungle
WORLD Libya’s rival parties announce truce, call for polls in March 2021

Libya’s rival parties announce truce, call for polls in March 2021

The warring sides in the Libyan conflict, the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the House of Representatives in Tobruk, have announced a ceasefire in the entire country with plans to hold the presidential and parliamentary elections in March 2021.
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank forms national QR code standards

Turkish Central Bank forms national QR code standards

Turkey's Central Bank announced on Aug. 21 it has established national QR code standards as part of intentional efforts to support innovative methods of executing and handling payments. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sign Argentine midfielder Sosa

Fenerbahçe sign Argentine midfielder Sosa

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe signed Argentine midfielder Jose Ernesto Sosa on free transfer late on Aug. 21. 