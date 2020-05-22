Centenarian woman with 400 grandchildren beats COVID-19

KAHRAMANMARAŞ - Demirören News Agency

A centenarian woman with 13 children and around 400 grandchildren became the oldest person in the world to beat COVID-19 in the southeastern province of Kahramanmaraş.



Aged 126 according to the official records, Eşe Gebelek, who has no idea of her real age, recovered from the coronavirus after a two-week treatment in hospital.

“They took care of me, treated me nicely,” said Gebelek, thanking the doctors and the nurses at the hospital.

Hamdullah Gelebek, the youngest child of “Granny Eşe,” said that organic food is his mother’s secret to a long life.

“She has seen the child of the grandchildren of her grandchildren. She formally has 83 grandchildren. Howeverm if you also count their children, the number would be around 400.”

“She spent a week in intensive care unit, and another week in hospital room. After being discharged from hospital, we kept her isolated for two more weeks. Now she is fine,” said Meyrem Gelebek, one of Eşe Gebelek’s brides.

“Thanks to milk, yoghurt and cheese she has eaten her whole life, she has no other health problems,” she added.

Before Eşe Gebelek, a 113-year-old woman in Spain’s northeastern province of Girona was the oldest person to defeat the virus, according to official records.