Cemal Reşit Rey’s extensive archive to be digitized

ISTANBUL

The process of cataloging and digitizing the extensive archive of Cemal Reşit Rey, a pioneer of Turkish polyphonic music, has been detailed at an event that took place at Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality’s Cemal Reşit Rey (CRR) Concert Hall.

Musicologist Sungu Okan said that the project includes manuscripts and sketchbooks penned by the composer himself and explained that while some documents were loosely organized under the titles of works, a detailed inventory and classification process was essential.

“Some pieces were incomplete,” Okan said. “We started working by taking notes and thinking about how to fill these gaps or where missing elements might be found.”

Noting that parts of the archive remain unexplored, Okan stated that after cataloging and preservation, the second phase will involve digitization. This project aims to make the archive accessible to scholars, musicologists and musicians.

The archive also includes materials related to Rey’s family. “We also have an extensive file on Ekrem Reşit Rey, containing drafts of novellas and plays works he wrote for radio and other writings,” Okan said.

Stating that there are meticulously written French texts resembling history lecture notes about Ottoman history, as well as biographical studies of prominent figures, Okan said the archive even contains original photographs by renowned photographer Ara Güler, although, unfortunately, a couple of stone records are broken.

"As for Rey's works, nearly all his operettas from the 1930s — written in rapid succession — are preserved, particularly from the prolific period between 1926 and 1950,” Okan said.

Following the presentation, a concert celebrating the 35th anniversary of CRR Concert Hall was held, featuring selections from Rey’s operettas.

The event concluded with a documentary about Rey.