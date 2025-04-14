‘Çelebi’ ready its world premiere

ANKARA

The world premiere of the opera “Çelebi,” to be staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet (ADOB), is counting down the days to meet audiences.

The libretto was written by Ekrem Reşit Rey, one of the first-generation artists of the Turkish Republic, and the score was composed by his brother Cemal Reşit Rey.

The journey of Çelebi began between 1938 and 1942, when Ekrem Reşit Rey, inspired by a radio play he heard while working at Ankara Radio, wrote the libretto. Cemal Reşit Rey, also one of the Republic’s first-generation composers, wrote the opera’s first version between 1942 and 1945. He completed the conductor’s score for the second version in 1973 and the piano-vocal score in 1975.

In 1978, the work was purchased for ADOB by General Director and conductor Gürer Aykal at the time. However, it was lost in the following years during the process of being sent to Istanbul for partial performances. Thought to be lost for nearly 20 years, the opera was rediscovered in September 2005 in the ADOB archives.

The opera will have its world premiere on April 19 at the Opera Stage in Ankara.

Director Gürçil Çeliktaş told the state-run Anadolu Agency that since the fourth act had not been orchestrated, he and then-General Director Yalçın Davran visited Cemal Reşit Rey at his home in 1983 to ask for its completion.

Stating that the opera awaited to be staged after the fourth act was completed, Çeliktaş said, “The work had previously been proposed for staging, but it was considered too difficult and only suitable for concert performance. That’s why it was performed in concert form in Istanbul, but never as a staged opera. We truly loved Çelebi. The story centers on a muezzin serving at Selimiye Mosque during the Tulip Era. The Sultan, enchanted by his voice, invites him to the palace. However, as the muezzin turns out to be quite the flirt, he is exiled to Konya. What follows is narrated in a poetic way. Cemal Reşit Rey composed a work with an incredibly powerful narrative and strong harmony.”

The veteran director added: “Although the piece is modern, we designed the sets and costumes to reflect the 17th-century Tulip Era. We blend modern and traditional elements on stage. Cemal Reşit Rey’s operettas and symphonic works are very different and that contrast is visible here. For example, during the set change in Act II, we incorporated the 10th movement of his 100th Anniversary Symphony. We also added a ballet choreography, merging it with part of his piano concerto. Rey had a deep understanding of Turkish folk music and here we see how he harmonized Turkish elements within the work.”

Çeliktaş noted this is the 83rd production he directed and highlighted the intense efforts of the team to create a performance the audience will enjoy.

The opera will be conducted alternately by Rustam Rahmedov and Can Okan.

Rahmedov said that staging a piece once considered lost is a great gain and a privilege for them:

“This opera represents the pinnacle of Cemal Reşit Rey’s compositional style. You will witness the evolution of a composer’s voice, with incredible music and diverse styles. The fusion of Western classical music with local folk elements is striking. The themes and music are clear and accessible. Çelebi’s expressions are very direct and clean.”

Conductor Okan noted that Rey’s friendships with great composers during his time in France enriched his cultural background, which he infused into this opera.

“This is a modern opera, and definitely a contemporary masterpiece that deserves a place in the international repertoire. From the 1940s to the 1970s, it was composed over a long period. Cemal Reşit Rey himself said, ‘This is my best work.’ That alone shows how important this opera was to him. We are finally bringing it to light. I sincerely hope the work will travel the world. Ekrem Reşit Rey even wrote the libretto in French to make it accessible internationally. I only wish Cemal Reşit Rey had lived to see its premiere,” he said.

Okan added that the team had worked tirelessly and were seeing the results of their efforts due to the opera’s strong foundation.

ADOB Director Mithat Karakelle said that he had announced the staging of ‘Çelebi’ at the start of the season and that the long preparation and set construction process had now come to an end:

“The fact that ‘Çelebi’ is being staged for the first time ever is a huge source of excitement. I believe in our success and we’re very happy. We will perform it on April 19 and watch it together. This year the opera will have five performances. Starting in September, it will return to the stage during the new season. Every production is given special care, but staging something never done before — bringing a world premiere to life — requires a unique effort. It has been attempted before and failed, and I understand why; it is a very difficult work.”

Set designer Özgür Usta said that he and a 120-person team created a model based on the director’s vision and the historical context:

“We designed the set with the Tulip Era in mind, when Western influences began to enter Ottoman art and architecture. The team is excitedly preparing the piece. You’ll see a set representing Selimiye Mosque, as well as scenes from the streets and homes of Edirne and Istanbul. The sets were designed to be reversible for versatility on stage.”

Originally a four-act work, Çelebi will be staged in two acts for its April 19 world premiere by the Ankara State Opera. Costume design is by Gazal Erten, lighting by Ali Gökdemir and choreography by Nilgün Bilsel Demireller.