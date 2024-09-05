Cavers seek to resume Morca discovery halted after rescue op

MERSİN

Researchers and cavers have expressed their intent to resume the exploration of Türkiye’s third deepest cave located in the country's southern region following a health crisis and subsequent massive rescue operation that halted their efforts last year.

Morca Cave, situated in Mersin’s Anamur district, was first discovered in 2012 by the Anatolian Speleology Group Association (ASPEG) alongside local and international cavers as part of the Taşeli Caves Exploration Project.

The enigmatic depths of Morca await further exploration.

Although the climbers aim to expand their research by reaching the deepest, previously unexplored pond, they did not give a specific time frame.

The exploration team had previously ventured to a depth of 919 meters within the 1,276-meter-deep cave during a 2018 expedition. The following summer of 2019 saw 31 cavers from Türkiye, Bulgaria, Lebanon and the United States dedicate 30 days to exploring Morca Cave, during which they reached the 919-meter mark and subsequently pushed their exploration to 1,210 meters.

In their quest to uncover the secrets of Morca Cave, researchers recommenced their work last year. Among the 13-member expedition team, which aimed to uncover new passages and map the cave’s intricate labyrinth, was professional American caver Mark Dickey. However, on Sept. 2, 2023, at a depth of 1,200 meters, Dickey suffered a gastrointestinal ailment, forcing the expedition to an abrupt cessation.

An international rescue operation ensued, extricating Dickey over the course of nine days.

"My objective is to return and complete the exploration that was left unfinished. At the cave's lowest point, there lies a subterranean lake. I am determined to cross it. My goal is to reach the far side of that lake," Dickey stated.