‘Carmen’ meets audiences after 12 years

ANKARA

Ankara State Opera and Ballet staged French composer Georges Bizet’s celebrated opera “Carmen” on Feb. 7, reintroducing the work to audiences at the Opera Stage after 12 years.

First premiered in Paris in 1875, “Carmen” is considered one of the masterpieces of the global operatic repertoire, renowned for its unforgettable arias and portrayal of a powerful female protagonist.

Last staged by Ankara State Opera and Ballet during the 2013–2014 season, the four-act opera features some of the most iconic arias in opera literature, including “Habanera” and “Toreador Song.”

Spanish director, dancer and choreographer Carlos Vilan, who directed the new production, spoke to Anadolu Agency ahead of the general rehearsal, saying he was delighted to stage one of his favorite operas at the Ankara Opera.

Vilan noted that “Carmen” is striking not only for its music and dance but also for the strength of all its characters.

“Carmen is a woman in love,” he said. “She chooses whom to leave and whom to love entirely on her own. She decides how she wants to live, and when the man she loves does not do what she wants, she asks him to leave. Carmen may be the strongest and most feminist female character in all opera. That is what sets this work apart from others.”

‘We created a cinematic Carmen’

Vilan said he first staged “Carmen” in 2005 at Madrid’s Las Ventas Arena and has directed the opera many times since, adding that the Ankara production reflects years of experience.

“I am a choreographer and a dancer, and dance is very important in this work,” he said. “This will be the best ‘Carmen’ I have directed. We worked with outstanding artists, and audiences will watch an unforgettable version. The music is already exceptional. We created a cinematic Carmen.”

He added that the performers’ theatrical abilities were remarkable and that the soloists also dance on stage, fully immersing themselves in their roles.

“We designed ‘Carmen’ almost like a film,” Vilan said. “For me, the classical foundation is essential because it provides the base. Reflecting the period in which the work was created is valuable, but to attract contemporary audiences, the movements and dances were updated with a touch of modernism.”

‘A woman who stands her ground’

Mezzo-soprano Ferda Yetişer, who portrays Carmen, said she performs the role with great care and joy, noting that she last played the character 12 years ago and is excited to return to it with the same enthusiasm.

“We all know the difficulties women face today,” Yetişer said. “Although Carmen experiences similar hardships, she is a very special woman who survives with her strong stance and refusal to be oppressed.”

She described the opera as being filled from beginning to end with beautiful arias and extraordinary melodies.

“Each act has its own drama and distinct characters,” she said. “It is a magnificent work. The fact that it tells a woman’s story and emphasizes a sense of freedom is especially striking. Carmen is a role I truly enjoy playing because of her defiant attitude and upright stance.”

At the premiere, the Ankara State Opera and Ballet Orchestra was conducted by Lorenzo Castriota Skanderberg. The cast featured Ferda Yetişer as Carmen, Ali Murat Erengül as Don José, Eralp Kıyıcı as Escamillo, Aslı Kıyıcı as Micaëla, Olca Bora as Frasquita, Emre Pekşen as Remendado, Levent Akev as Dancairo, Esin Talınlı as Mercedes, Mert Özdemir as Morales and Özgür Savaş Gençtürk as Zuniga.

The production’s set design was by Zeki Sarayoğlu, costumes by Ayşegül Alev, choreography by Carlos Vilan and lighting design by Ali Gökdemir. The chorus was prepared by Ivan Pekhov.

Following its Feb. 7 premiere, “Carmen” will continue to be staged at the Opera Stage on Feb. 9, 14, 18, 23 and 28.

Set in 1830s Seville, the opera tells the story of Carmen, a young Romani woman working at a cigarette factory who captivates soldier Don José and persuades him to abandon his respectable life to live with her in the mountains. Over time, Carmen’s love fades, and she turns her attention to another man, while Don José refuses to let go. When his pleas fail, he ultimately kills Carmen with a knife.