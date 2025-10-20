Cargo plane skids off Hong Kong runway, kills two

A cargo plane veered off a runway on Monday during landing in Hong Kong, hit a security patrol car and then skidded into the sea, leaving two men in the vehicle dead, authorities said.

Officials said an investigation would aim to determine what caused the Boeing aircraft to leave the tarmac at Hong Kong International Airport, one of the busiest in the world for air cargo.

The plane's damaged fuselage was left partly submerged in the sea water that borders the airport, with its emergency evacuation slide extended following one of the most serious incidents since the hub began operations in 1998.

Steven Yiu, executive director of airport operations at Airport Authority Hong Kong, said the cargo plane from Dubai "went off from the north runway upon landing and crashed through the fence and into the sea" at around 4 a.m.

Yiu said the patrol car was not on the runway at the time of the accident, and that "it was the aircraft that veered off the runway to hit the patrol car, which was outside the fence" and pushed it into the water.

A 30-year-old man aboard the ground vehicle was confirmed dead at the scene while another, aged 41, died after being rushed to hospital.

Both men were retrieved from the sunken car by divers around five meters from the shore.

Emirates airlines said the plane's crew were confirmed to be safe and there was no cargo onboard.

Yiu said that "weather and runway conditions were safe and meet all conditions for runway operation" at the moment of the incident.

The incident was not expected to impact airport operations, Yiu said.

