US launches strikes on ISIL targets in Nigeria

Military personnel inspect the scene of the explosion at a mosque in the Gamboru market in Maiduguri on December 25, 2025. An explosion ripped through a mosque in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri and killed at least seven worshippers on December 24, 2025.

President Donald Trump said U.S. forces conducted "powerful and deadly" strikes on Dec. 15 against ISIL militants in northwestern Nigeria, weeks after he warned against any systemic assault on Christians in the country.

The Nigerian Foreign Ministry on Dec. 26 confirmed the air strikes, describing them as "precision hits on terrorist targets" in the country.

The Department of Defense's U.S. Africa Command said "multiple ISIS terrorists" were killed in an attack in Sokoto state conducted at the request of Nigerian authorities, using another acronym for ISIL.

Few details were provided and it was not clear how many people were killed.

Trump said he had "previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop the slaughtering of Christians, there would be hell to pay, and tonight, there was."

"MERRY CHRISTMAS to all, including the dead Terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

U.S. defense officials later posted video of what appeared to be the nighttime launch of a missile from the deck of a battleship flying the U.S. flag.

The attack is the first by U.S. forces in Nigeria under Trump and comes after the Republican leader unexpectedly berated the west African nation in October and November, saying Christians there faced an "existential threat" that amounted to "genocide" amid Nigeria's myriad armed conflicts.

That diplomatic offensive was welcomed by some but interpreted by others as inflaming religious tensions in Africa's most populous country, which has seen bouts of sectarian violence in the past.

Nigeria's government and independent analysts reject framing the country's violence in terms of religious persecution, a narrative long used by the Christian right in the United States and Europe.

But Trump, spotlighting what his administration says is global persecution of Christians, stressed last month that Washington was ready to take military action in Nigeria to counter such killings.

The Nigerian Foreign Ministry said the country was engaged with international partners.

"Nigerian authorities remain engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat of terrorism and violent extremism," the ministry said.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said he was "grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation" in an X post.

The United States this year placed Nigeria back on the list of countries of "particular concern" regarding religious freedom, and has restricted the issuance of visas to Nigerians.

Trump last month also threatened to stop all aid to Abuja if it "continues to allow the killing of Christians."

