Caretta caretta ‘Tuba’ monitored via satellite

  • July 21 2020 07:06:00

Caretta caretta ‘Tuba’ monitored via satellite

MUĞLA
Caretta caretta ‘Tuba’ monitored via satellite

A caretta caretta, named “Tuba,” which was installed a satellite tracking device last year in August by the staff of the Sea Turtle Research Rescue Rehabilitation Center (DEKAMER) in the western province of Muğla’s Dalyan district and set to the sea, has traveled 5,500 kilometers since then.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, DEKAMER scientific coordinator Doğan Sözbilen said that they carried out various researches on sea turtles and installed a satellite tracking device in Tuba, whose shell was cleaned in İztuzu Beach.

Stating that they do not know the entire life of sea turtles, their movements in the sea and what they were doing, Sözbilen noted that they are tracking turtles equipped with satellite tracking devices in recent years.

Caretta caretta ‘Tuba’ monitored via satellite

Expressing that they monitored how the turtle left to the sea is directed towards the beach or other directions, how it is affected by the magnetic field of the ground, and the direction of the current, Sözbilen continued as follows:

“In order to protect the sea turtles, it is important to know where the threats in the sea are coming from. We follow the migration routes of the caretta caretta Tuba. After her release, Tuba, who was off the coast of Marmaris for two months, left here and moved to Greece and then to the Balkans in about a month. So far, she has traveled 5,500 kilometers. She spent the whole winter off Malta. Moving to Italy with the arrival of summer, Tuba moved to Albania after staying in the Adriatic for a month and a half.”

Sözbilen said that the sea turtles that were monitored before usually went to North Africa. “Turtles, which usually go from Greece, spend the winter on the Adriatic side, but for the first time, we saw that an animal of ours went there. This was also interesting for us.”

Sözbilir added that they aim to receive data from the device for a longer period of time.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

    Government yet to make curfew decision for Eid al-Adha holiday

  2. Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

    Talks between Turkey and Greece underway: Presidential spokesperson

  3. Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

    Senior AKP official says he believes Netflix will show ‘deep cooperation’

  4. Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

    Hagia Sophia and the Alliance of Civilizations

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
İncesu Canyon a nature wonder

İncesu Canyon a nature wonder
Dara ancient city fascinates visitors

Dara ancient city fascinates visitors
Erosion threatens Antalya’s world-famous beach

Erosion threatens Antalya’s world-famous beach
1,800-year-old mosaic reveals symbol of Black Sea province

1,800-year-old mosaic reveals symbol of Black Sea province
Ancient Golan rock art sheds light on mysterious culture

Ancient Golan rock art sheds light on mysterious culture
A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally
WORLD EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

EU nations clinch $2.1T budget, virus aid deal after 4 days

Weary but relieved, European Union leaders finally clinched a deal on an unprecedented 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) budget and coronavirus recovery fund early on July 21, somehow finding unity after four days and nights of fighting and wrangling over money and power in one of their longest summits ever.
ECONOMY Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

Turkey gets nearly 71,753 trademark applications in H1

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TürkPatent) received 71,753 trademark applications – 64,241 of them domestic – in the first half of 2020, official figures showed on July 20.
SPORTS Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir win 1st ever Turkish Süper Lig title

Medipol Başakşehir clinched the Turkish Super Lig title with a 1-0 victory over HK Kayserispor.