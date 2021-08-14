Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus

  • August 14 2021 07:00:00

Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus

GİRNE-Anadolu Agency
Caretta caretta hatchlings reach sea in Northern Cyprus

The endangered baby caretta caretta and green turtles reached the sea in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Northern Cyprus' Society for the Protection of Turtles (SPOT) held an event in Alagadi Turtle Beach – designated as a special environment protection area where sea turtles reproduce – and helped caretta caretta and green turtle hatchlings to get in the sea.

Robin Snape, a member of SPOT's board of directors, said the island of Cyprus was an important location for green turtles as 30% of them laid eggs there, whereas this figure was around 10% for caretta caretta turtles which he said was more common in Turkey.

According to Snape, the turtles are done with laying eggs as of August and they migrate in search of food but the baby turtles begin hatching in the first two weeks of July and they would help babies reach the sea.

It takes at least 20 years for little turtles to grow fully, Snape said, adding their shell would be as long as 60 to 80 centimeters when they were
 grown, and these turtles would eventually return to the shores they hatched.

Noting that fishing activities along with plastics and other elements negatively affected the turtles' lives, Snape welcomed the TRNC's Ministry of Culture and Environment for the implementation of regulations for the protection of sea animals.

Meryem Özkan, project officer for the protection of sea turtles, said certain spawning grounds were of more importance as these beaches were not damaged by any means and designated as special environmental protection areas, also noting that Alagadi beach was exemplary in this sense as it was not used after 20.00 p.m.

Özkan said the protection project has led to great success as the number of reproduction grounds jumped from 30-40 to around 400 today.

A British citizen, Suhail Mirza, was among those watching the event and said the SPOT played a significant role in protecting the vulnerable turtles and the children participants learned a great deal by monitoring the process.

Turkish Cyprus,

WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

    Istanbul taxi scams under scrutiny

  2. Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

    Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 31

  3. 500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

    500-year-old Ottoman bridge in Bulgaria restored

  4. Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

    Ankara's presence at Kabul airport a peace mission: Envoy

  5. Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan

    Turkey to swiftly reconstruct disaster-hit regions: Erdoğan
Recommended
Taliban launch multi-pronged assault on northern Afghan city

Taliban launch multi-pronged assault on northern Afghan city
Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel

Germany requires quarantine from unvaccinated travelers from US, Turkey, Israel
China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe

China rejects need for further WHO coronavirus origins probe
Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat

Italy firefighters battle 500 blazes after record heat
Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities
Erdoğan voices solidarity with Sudanese people, administration

Erdoğan voices solidarity with Sudanese people, administration
WORLD Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

Canada to mandate COVID vaccine for government workers

The Canadian government announced on Aug. 13 it will require all federal workers and most commercial rail, air and ship passengers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid a surge in virus cases due to the Delta variant.

ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Beşiktaş beats Çaykur Rizespor to kick off Süper Lig with victory

Defending champions Beşiktaş started the 2021-2022 Turkish Süper Lig season on Aug. 13 with a 3-0 win over Çaykur Rizespor.