UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan

UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan

UNITED NATIONS
UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan

The U.N. called Tuesday on Britain to reconsider plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, warning it threatened the rule of law and set "a perilous precedent globally".

The U.K. government's controversial Rwanda scheme has been beset by legal challenges since 2022, but was passed by parliament late on Monday after a marathon tussle between the upper and lower chambers.

U.N. rights chief Volker Turk and U.N. refugee head Filippo Grande called in a statement on the government to "reconsider" the scheme, urging it to instead "take practical measures to address irregular flows of refugees and migrants, based on international cooperation and respect for international human rights law".

The government has been under mounting pressure to cut record numbers of asylum seekers crossing the Channel from northern France in small boats, particularly following a promise of a tougher approach to immigration after the U.K. left the European Union.

Its plan would compel judges to regard Rwanda as a safe third country.

It would also give decision-makers on asylum applications the power to disregard sections of international and domestic human rights law to get around a U.K. Supreme Court ruling that sending migrants on a one-way ticket to Kigali was illegal.

In their statement, the U.N. officials lamented that the plan would "restrict the U.K. courts from properly scrutinising removal decisions, leaving asylum-seekers with limited room to appeal even if they face significant risks".

"By shifting responsibility for refugees, reducing the U.K.'s courts' ability to scrutinise removal decisions, restricting access to legal remedies in the U.K. and limiting the scope of domestic and international human rights protections for a specific group of people, this new legislation seriously hinders the rule of law in the U.K. and sets a perilous precedent globally," Turk cautioned.

Grandi agreed.

"The new legislation marks a further step away from the U.K.'s long tradition of providing refuge to those in need, in breach of the Refugee Convention," he said.

"This arrangement seeks to shift responsibility for refugee protection, undermining international cooperation and setting a worrying global precedent."

The U.N. refugee chief highlighted Britain's "proud history of effective, independent judicial scrutiny".

"It can still take the right steps and put in place measures to help address the factors that drive people to leave home, and share responsibility for those in need of protection, with European and other international partners."

UK, UK news, UK government, UN, UN news, turkish newsletter, turkey news, world news, Rwanda news, HDN, deportation,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day
LATEST NEWS

  1. No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

    No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

  2. Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

    Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

  3. Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

    Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'

  4. Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

    Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

  5. Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN

    Türkiye to launch new effort for Gaza with UN
Recommended
No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests
Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack regrettable

Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'
Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border
Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China
China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war

China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war
WORLD No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 200th day on Tuesday, with fears mounting of an Israeli invasion in the overcrowded south of Gaza amid calls for hostages to be freed.

ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿