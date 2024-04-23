Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

BAKU
Armenia, Azerbaijan say have begun marking border

Azerbaijan and Armenia announced Tuesday they had started fixing their border, as part of normalization efforts between the arch foes that had been locked in a decades-long territorial conflict.

Last month, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed to Baku's demand to return four frontier villages that were part of Azerbaijan when it was part of the Soviet Union.

The two countries reconfirmed last week to advance on border delimitation in the area based on Soviet-era maps.

The two countries' interior ministries announced the beginning of delimitation works on the ground.

Azerbaijan said expert groups are conducting "clarification of coordinates based on geodesic study of the terrain," while Armenia ruled out "the transfer of any parts of Armenia's sovereign territory" to Baku as a result of the delimitation.

Fresh rallies erupted in Armenia following the announcement. Dozens of protesters blocked the crucial Armenia-Georgia highway at several points, including near Lake Sevan and the town of Noyemberyan, close to the border with Azerbaijan, Armenian media reported.

The four abandoned settlements which are to be returned to Azerbaijan - Lower Askipara, Baghanis Ayrum, Kheirimly, and Gizilhajili - were taken over by Armenian forces in the 1990s, forcing their ethnic Azerbaijani residents to flee.

The area has strategic importance for landlocked Armenia. Several small sections of the highway to Georgia - vital for the country's foreign trade - could end up in the territory to be handed back to Azerbaijan.

The delimited border will also run close to a major Russian gas pipeline, and the area has advantageous military positions.

Pashinyan has insisted on the need to resolve remaining border disputes with Azerbaijan "to avoid a new war.”

"Russian border guards will withdraw from the area and border guards of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be cooperating to guard the state border on their own,” he said.

borders, marking, begun, Hürriyet Daily News, HDN,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city
LATEST NEWS

  1. German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

    German president pays visit to quake-hit Turkish city

  2. Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 19 PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

    Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 19 PKK terrorists in Iraq, Syria

  3. Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

    Political leaders mark anniversary of parliament’s establishment

  4. No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

    No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

  5. Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

    Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests
Recommended
No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day
Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests

Tensions flare at US universities over Gaza protests
Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack regrettable

Iran says EU sanctions for Israel attack 'regrettable'
Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China

Aide to far-right German MEP arrested for spying for China
China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war

China slams US claims it is fuelling Ukraine war
UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan

UN urges UK to reconsider Rwanda deportation plan
WORLD No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

No let-up as Gaza war enters 200th day

The Israel-Hamas war entered its 200th day on Tuesday, with fears mounting of an Israeli invasion in the overcrowded south of Gaza amid calls for hostages to be freed.

ECONOMY Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Eurozone business activity accelerates in April

Business activity in the eurozone picked up in April thanks to "increasingly robust" growth in the services sector, a closely watched survey showed on April 23.
SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿