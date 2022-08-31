Card payments soar 109 percent in July

  • August 31 2022 07:00:00

Card payments soar 109 percent in July

ISTANBUL
Card payments soar 109 percent in July

Payments with credit, prepaid and debit cards increased by 109 percent in July on an annual basis to amount to 316.9 billion Turkish Liras, according to data from the Interbank Card Center (BKM).

Payments with credit cards increased 103 percent to 249 billion liras, while debit cards made up 62.3 billion liras of the total sum, rising 132 percent from a year ago.

Payments with prepaid cards grew 164 percent in July year-on-year to 5.9 billion liras.

Payments made with foreign cards in Türkiye amounted to 44 billion liras in July, marking a 184 percent increase from the same month of 2021.

The payment per transaction with foreign cards on average also increased from 965 liras in July last year to 1,638 liras.

The BKM said tax payments with cards amounted to 13.9 billion liras, rising 82 percent from a year ago, while the average tax payment transaction was 915 liras, up from 635 liras in July 2021.

Some 66 percent of tax payments with cards were made online, the authority added.

There was a total of 316.1 million credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards in Türkiye as of the end of July, up from 273.8 million cards a year ago.

The number of credit cards increased by 15 percent from July 2021 to reach 92.1 million, while the annual increase for debit cards was 11 percent to 158.6 million. The number of prepaid cards also grew 28 percent year-on-year to 65.4 million, the BKM said.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Facial recognition system identified fugitive cryptocurrency boss in Op ‘Brain’

Facial recognition system identified fugitive cryptocurrency boss in Op ‘Brain’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish banks’ profits increase 417 percent

    Turkish banks’ profits increase 417 percent

  2. Lagerfeld says French election campaign a 'mud-fight'

    Lagerfeld says French election campaign a 'mud-fight'

  3. Main opposition blasts gov’t over minimum wage

    Main opposition blasts gov’t over minimum wage

  4. The Knights of Malta: a thorn in the Ottomans’ side

    The Knights of Malta: a thorn in the Ottomans’ side

  5. Turkish President Erdoğan increasingly against Internet every day: CPJ

    Turkish President Erdoğan increasingly against Internet every day: CPJ
Recommended
EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise

EU plans emergency action to halt energy price rise
China state support for economy this year exceeds 2020, premier says

China state support for economy this year exceeds 2020, premier says
Hotel occupancy rates, prices rise in July

Hotel occupancy rates, prices rise in July
Turkish banks’ profits increase 417 percent

Turkish banks’ profits increase 417 percent
Domestic flight price cap increased

Domestic flight price cap increased
Confidence in economy improves in August

Confidence in economy improves in August
WORLD Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records.

ECONOMY Hotel occupancy rates, prices rise in July

Hotel occupancy rates, prices rise in July

Occupancy rates and room fares at the country’s hotels increased in July, driven by the rebound in tourism activity, the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB) has stated.
SPORTS Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

Paralympic athlete eyes gold in 2023 World Championship

After bagging three gold and two bronze medals in world championships in a decade, paralympian athlete Zübeyde Süpürgeci now eyes winning a gold medal in the World Para Athletic Championships in Paris in July 2023.