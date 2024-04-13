Carbon tax on fossil fuels on agenda

Carbon tax on fossil fuels on agenda

Aysel Alp - ANKARA
Carbon tax on fossil fuels on agenda

The Climate Change Mitigation Strategy and Action Plan (IDASEP), which was prepared to reach Türkiye's 2053 net zero emission target, lists the steps to be taken until 2030 one by one.

According to the plan, the government will work to reduce carbon emissions in the transportation sector, promote public transportation, and introduce an additional tax on fossil fuels to increase the use of electric vehicles.

The IDASAP, consisting of 49 strategies and 260 actions, began with an assessment of the situation in seven main mitigation sectors, namely energy, industry, transport, agriculture, buildings, waste, land and forests, and included the activities planned to be carried out in the next six years.

The targets set in the plan are: "Increasing energy efficiency in all sectors, maximizing the use of renewable energy, reducing the carbon footprint and carbon intensity on a product basis in industry, increasing the use of nearly zero energy buildings, increasing the use of regional heating and cooling systems, developing incentives and support mechanisms for greenhouse reductions, planning the transition to a low emission economy with the principle of just transition, developing capacity for just transition and employment transformation and integrating Türkiye's net zero emission target into the education system.”

In IDASEP, it was stated that analyses will be carried out for the establishment of stable carbon prices in line with Türkiye's emission reduction commitment and it was emphasized that work will be carried out to include carbon content in the scope of the list numbered (I) attached to the Special Consumption Tax (SCT) Law in coordination with the Tax Administration.

The SCT List No. 1 includes fuels such as aviation gasoline, gasoline, diesel fuel, marine diesel fuel and fuel oil used as heating oil. Experts told daily Hürriyet that an additional carbon tax could be added to the list to reduce the use of fossil fuels in private vehicles and intercity passenger and freight transport and to promote electric vehicles.

One of the seven sectors targeted for emission and carbon reduction in IDASEP is the transportation sector.

While strategies such as developing integrated transportation systems, ensuring the transition to zero/low emission transportation systems and developing electrification systems have been identified in this sector, the current situation has been summarized as: "The growing dominance of road transport emissions in Türkiye is due to the increase in vehicle ownership over the last two decades and the dependence of road transport motor vehicles on fossil fuels."

"The number of motor vehicles nearly tripled from 8.7 million in 2002 to 26.5 million in 2022. The number of pickup trucks, which reached 4.3 million, has seen a sharp increase of 388 percent in the last 20 years. The most fundamental policy for reducing emissions from the transportation sector is to shift transportation from road and air to sea and rail. To this end, it is planned to promote intercity maritime passenger transport, develop urban maritime passenger transport and infrastructure in coastal cities, and promote maritime freight transport and infrastructure."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

    Cable car crash in Antalya kills one, leaves hundreds stranded

  2. Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimer's

    Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimer's

  3. Israel pounds Gaza as Iran attack threat puts region on edge

    Israel pounds Gaza as Iran attack threat puts region on edge

  4. Senior officials stress 'new chapter' of China-N Korea ties

    Senior officials stress 'new chapter' of China-N Korea ties

  5. China is boosting Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, US says

    China is boosting Russia’s war machine in Ukraine, US says
Recommended
Middle East tensions weigh on markets

Middle East tensions weigh on markets
Argentinas Milei meets with Elon Musk in Texas

Argentina's Milei meets with Elon Musk in Texas
Lufthansa stops using Iran airspace and keeps halt on Tehran flights

Lufthansa stops using Iran airspace and keeps halt on Tehran flights
Chinese exports fall more than feared in March

Chinese exports fall more than feared in March
Italy to strengthen China trade despite Belt and Road exit

Italy to strengthen China trade despite Belt and Road exit
French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact

French PM, Trudeau defend Canada-EU trade pact
WORLD Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimers

Study involving Turkish scientist finds solution to Alzheimer's

Researchers from Columbia University, including a Turkish scientist, have discovered a genetic change that reduces the risk of Alzheimer's by 71 percent.
ECONOMY Middle East tensions weigh on markets

Middle East tensions weigh on markets

Wall Street stocks tumbled on Friday despite solid bank earnings as oil and gold prices shot up amid worries about a potential widening of conflict in the Middle East.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe sets eyes on Euro success

Fenerbahçe set to take on Olympiacos in the first leg of a Europa League quarterfinal with hopes of silencing a recent debate in Turkish football.
﻿