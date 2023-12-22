Car registrations down in November

ANKARA

The number of motor vehicle registrations declined by 1.3 percent in November from October to 182,301, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Passenger car registrations rose by 13.8 percent compared with October, while the month-on-month increases for buses and small trucks were 23 percent and 5.7 percent, respectively.

Motorcycle and truck registrations fell by 17 percent and some 1 percent, respectively.

Passenger cars accounted for more than 47 percent of the new vehicle registrations, TÜİK said on Dec. 21.

Among the passenger car brands, Renault took the lead with a 12.1 percent share, followed by Fiat at 9.1 percent and Volkswagen at 8.1 percent.

The share of electric vehicles (EV) in vehicle registrations climbed from only 2.7 percent in November 2022 to 12.1 percent - or 10,374 - last month. In the first 11 months of 2023, 55,424 EVs were registered, pointing a 6.5 percent in total registrations.

Gasoline and diesel-powered vehicle shares were 66 percent and 16.9 percent, respectively, in the January-November period.

In November, more than 705,000 motor vehicles changed hands, the data also showed.

Motor vehicle registrations increased by 48.4 percent in January-November from the same period of 2022.

There were a total of 28.55 million registered motor vehicles in Türkiye as of November, TÜİK said, adding that of those 53 percent were passenger cars and 17.5 percent were motorcycles.

Experts expect auto sales to decline 35 to 40 percent next year after hitting a record level in 2023.

The combined sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are forecast to hit 1.2 million in 2023.