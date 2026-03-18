Car demand rises while decline in prices in real terms continues

Car demand rises while decline in prices in real terms continues

ISTANBUL
Car demand rises while decline in prices in real terms continues

February data shows that car demand in Türkiye increased on an annual basis, while prices in real terms continued their downward trend in February, according to a report by sahibinden.com and Bahçeşehir University’s Center for Economic and Social Research (BETAM).

The demand index rose 5.6 percent compared with the same month last year, though it fell 8.1 percent compared with January.

Average prices in real terms dropped 6.9 percent year-on-year and 2 percent month-on-month. Meanwhile, the average time vehicles remained listed for sale shortened by 1.6 days compared to the previous month, reaching 21.3 days.

By vehicle class, average prices stood at 753,500 Turkish Liras for B-segment cars, 1.02 million liras for C-segment, 1.46 million liras for D-segment, and 2.44 million liras for E-segment. Annual price increases were recorded across all segments: 24.7 percent in B, 26.1 percent in C, 25.3 percent in D, and 23.9 percent in E.

Data showed that the average price was 1.42 million liras for gasoline cars, 1.12 million liras for diesel, 2.58 million liras for hybrid, and 3.83 million liras for electric vehicles. Annual increases were 20.7 percent for gasoline, 18.7 percent for diesel, 18.9 percent for hybrid and 9.1 percent for electric vehicles.

The number of listings fell 1.8 percent month-on-month, while the number of cars sold declined 6 percent. As a result, the ratio of cars sold to total listings decreased by one point to 21.3 percent.

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