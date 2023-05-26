Cappadocia’s history reflected on fairy chimneys

Cappadocia’s history reflected on fairy chimneys

NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia’s history reflected on fairy chimneys

The history of the Cappadocia region, which is on the UNESCO Cultural Heritage list and is one of the important tourist spots of the country, has been reflected on the fairy chimneys with 3D Mapping technology.

The visual feast on the fairy chimneys organized by the Central Anatolian province of Nevşehir’s Governor’s Office for the Museums Week was held at the Zelve Ruins in the Avanos district.

In the visual feast, the geological formation of Cappadocia, then the Assyrian Trade Colonies, Hittites, Phrygians, Persians, Romans, Byzantines, Seljuks, Ottomans and the historical process of all civilizations that lived there were explained by projecting them on fairy chimneys with 3D Mapping technology.

The event, which lasted for about 30 minutes, was watched by many citizens and children sheltering in the province after the devastating quakes jolted 11 southern provinces in early February.

Muhammed Törün, an earthquake survivor student, said that they got to witness the magnificent formation of Cappadocia and the journey from Christianity to Islam.

Nehir Turan, a professional tourist guide in the region, stated that the 3D spectacle was more enjoyable in such an atmosphere.

“It was very different to watch important historical figures here in three dimensions,” Turan said.

The rock erosions of Cappadocia and Göreme National Park, formed with volcanic activities millions of years ago and known as the ‘fairy chimneys’, are one of the most impressive cave-dwelling complexes due to the density of the rock-hewn cells, churches and underground cities.

Aside from being fascinating from a geological perspective, Cappadocia is also considered a magnificent example of the post-iconoclastic Byzantine art period.

Along with its unusual rock formations and valleys, the area is also well-known for its churches, sanctuaries, and shelters used by early Christians fleeing the Roman Empire.

