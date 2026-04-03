Cappadocia’s fairy-tale landscape to become film hub

NEVŞEHİR

The land of “fairy chimneys” Cappadocia, which has hosted numerous films, TV series and documentaries, will now become a full film hub with support from the Ahiler Development Agency (AHİKA), aiming to contribute to the region’s economy, promotion and employment.

AHIKA intends to leverage Cappadocia’s unique geography and historic heritage, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to enhance its global profile and transform the region into a magnet not only for tourism but also for the film and television industry.

Under the Ministry of Industry and Technology’s “Local Development Initiative,” the establishment of a film studio in Cappadocia will facilitate the attraction of national and international productions and help showcase the region’s natural and cultural assets to wider audiences.

AHIKA Secretary General Bekir Varol told state-run Anadolu Agency that Cappadocia’s rich landscapes make it a natural studio for various types of productions, and the agency aims to support its branding through this capacity.

“We have completed feasibility studies and started accepting project applications. As the Ahiler Development Agency, we have long worked on establishing a film studio in the region and increasing film and TV productions to more effectively promote the area worldwide. Under the ‘Local Development Initiative’ coordinated by the Ministry of Industry and Technology, special incentives will be provided for visual, audio, production and studio investments,” Varol said.

Tax breaks for investors

Varol noted that various supports and incentives will be offered to ensure both national and international investors can benefit from the project. Applications will be accepted until May 15, and AHIKA experts have begun providing services to investors.

“In Cappadocia, a natural film and TV studio, special incentives will be offered for all investments related to shooting sets, game and visual effects, and post-production studios. All equipment and machinery procured within the scope of investments will be exempt from VAT, and machinery imported from abroad will be exempt from customs duties,” Varol said.

“In addition, investors will receive tax reductions up to 50 percent of the investment amount. For instance, if a 1 billion-lira investment is made, investors can benefit from tax reductions until 500 million lira is offset. Employer premiums under Social Security will be covered by the state for eight years. Cash support equivalent to 15 percent of the investment, or credit interest support up to 20 percent of the investment, will also be provided. For investors without a dedicated site, the government can allocate land under certain conditions,” he added.

Varol also noted that the project aims to foster various industries in the region and establish Cappadocia as an international film production center. “We expect these production and studio investments to play a key role in promoting the region and contributing to its socio-economic development,” he stated.