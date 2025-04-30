Cappadocia’s ceramic legacy to feature in top Japanese magazine

NEVŞEHİR

The rich tradition of ceramic artistry of the central city of Nevşehir’s renowned Cappadocia region is set to be showcased in Japan through an upcoming feature in Crea Traveller, one of the country’s most prestigious travel magazines.

Promoting prestigious travel destinations around the world, the magazine’s team recently visited Avanos, a town known for its pottery and ceramics heritage that dates back approximately 5,000 years.

During their visit, the crew filmed the town’s famous pottery workshops and captured footage from the underground ceramic museums and working studios.

Among the featured artists is Nida Olçar, daughter of the late master ceramicist Sıtkı Olçar, who was recognized with the UNESCO Living Human Treasures Award. Olçar has participated in 16 exhibitions since 2011, including shows in Qatar and Hong Kong.

“This project will support the promotion of Cappadocia’s tourism,” Olçar said, emphasizing the significance of introducing Turkish ceramic art to Far Eastern audiences.

Yoko Saymaz, who guided the Japanese crew, said Cappadocia’s artisanal studios possess qualities that resonate strongly with Japanese travelers. “Japanese people really value traditional crafts. Visitors from Japan often tour the sites where these artworks are made. We want to support and promote this beautiful art.”

Gülay Demirtaş, manager of one of the region’s underground ceramic museums, highlighted that the magazine’s coverage will likely influence more Japanese tourists to prioritize Cappadocia in their travel plans.