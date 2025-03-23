Cappadocia uses airbag-like support for collapsing fairy chimney

Cappadocia uses airbag-like support for collapsing fairy chimney

Umut Erdem – NEVŞEHİR
Cappadocia uses airbag-like support for collapsing fairy chimney

Authorities in Cappadocia, a leading cultural tourism destination in the central city of Nevşehir, have implemented innovative preventive measures to protect a fairy chimney whose capstone is at risk of collapsing due to erosion at its neck.

Using simulation technology, experts identified where the cap would land and placed a layer of soft pumice stones on the ground, acting like an airbag to cushion the expected fall of the fairy chimney’s capstone.

Now, they are waiting for the capstone to fall naturally in a controlled manner.

This development follows a meeting, held by the region’s area management body last September, to discuss possible interventions for this fairy chimney, located near the St. Simeon Church.

Featuring the members of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, the meeting yielded various suggestions, including reinforcing the structure, encasing it in a glass dome or even carefully removing and repositioning the capstone before it fell.

However, experts eventually emphasized that fairy chimneys are natural formations that form, erode and eventually collapse over time, arguing that preserving this natural process is as important as protecting the formations themselves.

Based on this perspective, the committee concluded that the capstone should be allowed to fall naturally, with necessary precautions taken to ensure safety. Six months after the meeting, officials have recently finalized their safety measures.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, area director Birol İnceciköz explained the approach.

“We relied on science throughout this process. We created a 3D model of the structure and analyzed its condition using orthophotography. By calculating various impact scenarios, we determined where the capstone would likely fall and placed an absorbing layer of pumice stone on the ground.”

Officials also installed a camera in the area in a bid to document this event scientifically when it occurs.

In addition to this project, restoration work is ongoing for several other fairy chimneys, according to the director.

“We have been working for nearly two years on restoring two fairy chimneys in Göreme. The interventions were carried out with natural materials to extend their lifespan. We are planning similar restorations for four more chimneys," İnceciköz explained.

Another key project focuses on the St. Barbara cave church in Göreme open-air museum, which houses significant frescoes. Experts have been evaluating conservation techniques for cracks in the chapel’s structure, considering a natural injection method to seal them.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head
LATEST NEWS

  1. Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

    Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

  2. China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

    China's BYD posts record annual revenue, beats Tesla

  3. Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

    Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

  4. First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

    First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

  5. 1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan

    1,000 Palestinians leave Gaza as part of Israel’s exodus plan
Recommended
Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts

Permission granted for probe against Ankara Municipality over concerts
Over 1,100 detained in protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest: Minister

Over 1,100 detained in protests over İmamoğlu’s arrest: Minister
20 jailed in Amasra mine blast case

20 jailed in Amasra mine blast case
CHP vows ‘great struggle’ after İmamoğlu’s arrest

CHP vows ‘great struggle’ after İmamoğlu’s arrest
Bolu hotel fire report spotlights negligence by ministries, local institutions

Bolu hotel fire report spotlights negligence by ministries, local institutions
Turkish top diplomat to go to US for key strategic talks

Turkish top diplomat to go to US for key strategic talks
Gunmen, other suspects nabbed over Iraqi consulate attack in Istanbul

Gunmen, other suspects nabbed over Iraqi consulate attack in Istanbul
WORLD First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

First cruise ship arrives in Greece’s Santorini after tremors

Santorini, one of Greece’s top tourist destinations, has received its first cruise ship of the year, marking a significant step toward recovery after a series of strong earthquakes in February led to a state of emergency.
ECONOMY Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Investments in auto industry continues despite challenges: OSD head

Companies operating in the automotive industry have continued their investments despite the challenges they face, says Cengiz Eroldu, president of the Automotive Manufacturers’ Association (OSD), who also expects Chinese carmaker Chery to announce an investment in Türkiye.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿