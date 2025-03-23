Cappadocia uses airbag-like support for collapsing fairy chimney

Umut Erdem – NEVŞEHİR

Authorities in Cappadocia, a leading cultural tourism destination in the central city of Nevşehir, have implemented innovative preventive measures to protect a fairy chimney whose capstone is at risk of collapsing due to erosion at its neck.

Using simulation technology, experts identified where the cap would land and placed a layer of soft pumice stones on the ground, acting like an airbag to cushion the expected fall of the fairy chimney’s capstone.

Now, they are waiting for the capstone to fall naturally in a controlled manner.

This development follows a meeting, held by the region’s area management body last September, to discuss possible interventions for this fairy chimney, located near the St. Simeon Church.

Featuring the members of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO, the meeting yielded various suggestions, including reinforcing the structure, encasing it in a glass dome or even carefully removing and repositioning the capstone before it fell.

However, experts eventually emphasized that fairy chimneys are natural formations that form, erode and eventually collapse over time, arguing that preserving this natural process is as important as protecting the formations themselves.

Based on this perspective, the committee concluded that the capstone should be allowed to fall naturally, with necessary precautions taken to ensure safety. Six months after the meeting, officials have recently finalized their safety measures.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, area director Birol İnceciköz explained the approach.

“We relied on science throughout this process. We created a 3D model of the structure and analyzed its condition using orthophotography. By calculating various impact scenarios, we determined where the capstone would likely fall and placed an absorbing layer of pumice stone on the ground.”

Officials also installed a camera in the area in a bid to document this event scientifically when it occurs.

In addition to this project, restoration work is ongoing for several other fairy chimneys, according to the director.

“We have been working for nearly two years on restoring two fairy chimneys in Göreme. The interventions were carried out with natural materials to extend their lifespan. We are planning similar restorations for four more chimneys," İnceciköz explained.

Another key project focuses on the St. Barbara cave church in Göreme open-air museum, which houses significant frescoes. Experts have been evaluating conservation techniques for cracks in the chapel’s structure, considering a natural injection method to seal them.