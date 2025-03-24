Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Capital Markets Board bans short-selling on Borsa Istanbul

The Capital Markets Board (SPK) has announced a series of measures amid volatility in financial markets, including a ban on short-selling on Borsa Istanbul.

The SPK also eased limitations for share buybacks of listed companies.

The board said in a statement that it took these decisions to ensure the operation of the capital market in a reliable, transparent, efficient, stable and competitive environment, as well as the protection of investors.

The new measures will remain in place until the market closes on April 25.

Meanwhile, Borsa Istanbul also announced new measures for transactions on the stock exchange.

In the equity market, the Order-to-Trade Ratio (OTR) will be decreased from 5:1 to 3:1 during the period between March 24 and April 25, until the end of the session, it said in a statement on March 23.

The excess OTR fee will be increased from 0.25 Turkish Liras to 0.50 liras as of March 24, it said.

short selling,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

    Top Turkish, US diplomats due to meet in Washington for talks

  2. Over 1,400 detained amid protests: Yerlikaya

    Over 1,400 detained amid protests: Yerlikaya

  3. Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

    Justice minister vows accountability for violence in streets

  4. Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

    Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

  5. Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority

    Israeli fire kills five south Syria: Local authority
Recommended
Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market
TWF successfully completes 1.1 billion euro syndicated loan

TWF successfully completes 1.1 billion euro syndicated loan
Business morale improves, capacity usage increases

Business morale improves, capacity usage increases
Teslas EU sales plunge 49 pct in first two months of 2025

Tesla's EU sales plunge 49 pct in first two months of 2025
Trump to impose tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil

Trump to impose tariff on countries buying Venezuelan oil
Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE

Korean Air finalizes $32 bln aircraft deal with Boeing, GE
Brussels flights scrapped ahead of March 31 strike

Brussels flights scrapped ahead of March 31 strike
WORLD Israeli president shocked hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israeli president 'shocked' hostages in Gaza no longer top priority

Israel's president said on Tuesday he was shocked that the issue of hostages being held by Palestinian militants in Gaza was no longer a top priority in the country, days after criticizing the government's war policy.
ECONOMY Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid vehicles sell faster than EVs in used car market

Hybrid cars are selling faster than electric vehicles in the used car market, where consumer appetite for secondhand cars has been weak in recent months.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿