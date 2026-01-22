Capacity utilization in manufacturing at 74.4 percent

ANKARA

The seasonally adjusted capacity utilization rate in Türkiye’s manufacturing industry rose by 0.2 points in January, reaching 74.4 percent compared with the previous month, according to data from the Central Bank.

In contrast, the unadjusted rate declined by 0.3 points, standing at 74.1 percent.

Within the unadjusted figures, the durable consumer goods sector saw a notable drop, falling from 68.5 percent in December 2025 to 65.5 percent in January.

For companies producing non-durable consumer goods, the rate slipped slightly to 72.4 percent, down from 72.7 percent a month earlier. The broader consumption goods sector recorded a decline from 72 percent to 71.2 percent, while the food and drinks sector saw usage fall from 73.1 percent to 72.8 percent.

In intermediate goods manufacturing, firms operated at 75.2 percent of capacity in January, a marginal decrease from 75.3 percent in December 2025.

Meanwhile, in capital goods manufacturing, the utilization rate edged down from 71.7 percent in December to 71.5 percent in January.