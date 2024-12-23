Canada's Trudeau losing support within his party: MPs

Canada's Trudeau losing support within his party: MPs

OTTAWA
Canadas Trudeau losing support within his party: MPs

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support within his own party appeared to falter further on Dec. 22, as former loyalists said growing numbers of Liberal caucus members wanted the premier to resign.

Trudeau has suffered a series of blows in recent days, spurred by the surprise resignation of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who clashed with her boss over incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports.

Freeland's exit, after nearly a decade at Trudeau's side, marked the first open dissent against the prime minister from within his cabinet and has emboldened critics.

Ottawa area MP Chandra Arya told the public broadcaster CBC on Dec. 22 that dozens of Liberal MPs wanted Trudeau to go.

Arya was interviewed a day after Liberal MPs from the province of Ontario held a meeting that addressed Trudeau's future.

Multiple outlets, including the CBC and Toronto Star, reported that more than 50 of the 75 Ontario Liberals in parliament declared in Dec. 21's meeting that they no longer supported Trudeau.

Asked about those reports, Arya said a "majority of the caucus thinks it is time for the prime minister to step aside."

Anthony Housefather, a Liberal member of parliament from the province of Quebec, told the CBC on Dec. 22 that "the prime minister needs to go."

"We're in an impossible situation if he stays," Housefather said.

canada,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

    Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

  2. Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

    Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

  3. Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

    Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

  4. Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

    Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

  5. Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation

    Turkish Energy Ministry delegation to visit Syria to discuss cooperation
Recommended
Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry
Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule

Christmas events in Syria amid calls for minority-inclusive rule
Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal

Ethiopian, Somali intel chiefs meet after Ankara-mediated deal
Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis

Five men convicted over Amsterdam violence against Israelis
Israel admits to being behind Hamas leader Haniyeh killing

Israel admits to being behind Hamas leader Haniyeh killing
Zelensky accuses Slovak PM of wanting to help Putin

Zelensky accuses Slovak PM of wanting to 'help Putin'
South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president

South Korean opposition postpones decision to impeach acting president
WORLD Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria authorities say armed groups have agreed to disband, merge under defense ministry

Syria's new authorities announced Tuesday that they had reached an agreement with the country's rebel groups on their dissolution and integration into the regular defence forces.
ECONOMY Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Goldman Sachs expects Central Bank to keep rates on hold

Analysts at Goldman Sachs think the Turkish Central Bank will remain on hold at 50 percent on Dec. 26 against the consensus expectation of a small rate cut.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿