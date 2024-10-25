Canada slashes immigration as public concern rises

TORONTO
Canada has sharply curbed its immigration targets in an effort to "pause" population growth, a shift that comes as public support for immigration declines.

The announcement marked a major pivot for a country known as a welcoming destination for new arrivals, including economic migrants from the developing world seeking better living conditions.

Canada's population jumped 3.2 percent from 2023 to 2024, the biggest annual rise since 1957, and now stands at 41 million, a rise partly fueled by a wave of new arrivals.

Announcing the curbs, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the influx helped the Canadian economy bounce back from COVID pandemic disruptions by ensuring robust labor supply, but the time had come for "adjustments."

He said Canada needed to stabilize its population to give "all levels of government time to catch up, time to make the necessary investments in health care, in housing, [and] in social services to accommodate more people in the future."

Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller called the plan "probably the first of its kind," in terms of its broad efforts to control population growth.

The country had previously planned to let 500,000 new permanent residents settle in the country in 2025 and 2026.

But those targets were revised down to 395,000 next year and 380,000 for 2026. It set the 2027 target at 365,000.

According to the last census in 2021, 23 percent of Canada's population was foreign-born.

Statistic Canada said that as of 2021 most immigrants were from Asia and the Middle East, but an increasing share were coming from Africa.

Nearly one of five recent immigrants were born in India.

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
