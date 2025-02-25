Canada, Mexico duties moving 'forward' on schedule: Trump

WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned.

Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.

But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.

The pause ends next Tuesday, and all eyes are on whether the North American neighbors can come to deals to avert their implementation, which would snarl supply chains in key sectors such as auto manufacturing.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump told a press conference on Feb. 24.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier on Feb. 24 that talks with Washington would continue this week to avoid the sweeping levies.

She expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump.

Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on Feb. 24 that "the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while."