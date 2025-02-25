Canada, Mexico duties moving 'forward' on schedule: Trump

Canada, Mexico duties moving 'forward' on schedule: Trump

WASHINGTON
Canada, Mexico duties moving forward on schedule: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 24 that tariffs he unveiled on Canada and Mexico are moving forward as planned.

Shortly after taking office, Trump announced duties of up to 25 percent on Canadian and Mexican imports, citing illegal immigration and the flow of deadly fentanyl.

But he issued a last-minute halt to the levies for a month as talks continued.

The pause ends next Tuesday, and all eyes are on whether the North American neighbors can come to deals to avert their implementation, which would snarl supply chains in key sectors such as auto manufacturing.

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump told a press conference on Feb. 24.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said earlier on Feb. 24 that talks with Washington would continue this week to avoid the sweeping levies.

She expressed optimism about reaching a deal with Trump.

Separately, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on Feb. 24 that "the threat of tariffs is a real one, and may continue for a while."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

    Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

  2. President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

    President Erdoğan, Jordan's crown prince discuss regional, global issues

  3. Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

    Prominent journalist Ahmet Sever dies at 65

  4. Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

    Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

  5. Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks

    Top Russian diplomat Lavrov visits Tehran for talks
Recommended
Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt
Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China
Musk gives federal workers another chance to justify jobs

Musk gives federal workers 'another chance' to justify jobs
Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye

Emre Karter elected new board chair of AmCham Türkiye
Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase

Real sector’s inflation expectations fall, but households’ increase
Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan

Washington’s chip tariff threats raise stakes for Taiwan
Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its smartest AI model

Amazon-backed Anthropic releases its 'smartest' AI model
WORLD Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

Ukrainian parliament affirms Zelensky to remain president

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday passed a resolution affirming Volodymyr Zelensky would remain the country's president during wartime.

ECONOMY Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures invests in US-based EV charging firm Splitvolt

Vestel Ventures, the venture capital arm of Turkish electronics giant Vestel, has taken a stake in U.S.-based Splitvolt, which provides energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging solutions.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿