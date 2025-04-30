Canada elects first lawmaker of Turkish descent

Canada elects first lawmaker of Turkish descent

OTTAWA
Canada elects first lawmaker of Turkish descent

Canada's 2025 federal election made history with the election of Şima Açan, the first member of parliament of Turkish descent, initial result has shown.

Running for the Liberal Party, Açan won the new district of Oakville West in Ontario. The 45-year-old engineer and businesswoman immigrated to Canada at least 21 years ago.

"We made it," Açan told supporters after election results were released late on April 28 and described her win as "life-changing."

Açan had 30,440 votes (52.7 percent) as of April 29 afternoon.

Born in Turkish capital Ankara and a 2003 graduate of Işık University, Açan has been living in Canada since 2007 and is a mother of two.

As the owner of a local robotics company, she works in the fields of engineering and innovation, while she has extended her success in business into community service. Açan, who is also the former president of the Federation of Turkish Associations in Canada, is a well-known and well-loved figure within the Turkish community in Canada.

"I didn’t enter the political scene based on my ethnicity, but that doesn’t mean I’ll be distant from the Turkish community. In the end, there will be someone in parliament who understands us, speaks our language and knows our concerns," she said.

Following her election victory, Açan shared her thoughts with the "Turkish Voice of Canada" channel, expressing her excitement about being a Turkish member of the Canadian parliament who is aware of the issues faced by expats.

The Turkish community in Canada has been visibly growing in recent years.

Around 100,000 Turks live in the country, with the majority concentrated in major cities such as Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Ottawa and Edmonton.

In the coming term, Açan aims to take an active role particularly in areas such as immigration policy, supporting youth in education and increasing investment in technology.

Another Turkish-Canadian candidate, Yusuf Sinan Ulukanligil, ran for the New Democratic Party (NDP) in York Centre, but was not elected.

Prime Minister Mark Carney won Canada's election on April 28, leading his Liberal Party to a new term in power after convincing voters his experience managing crises had prepared him to confront U.S. President Donald Trump.

lawmaker,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul

Greek top diplomat meets Orthodox community in Istanbul
South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power

South Korean ex-leader Yoon indicted for abuse of power
Indian FM says Kashmir attackers must face justice

Indian FM says Kashmir attackers 'must face justice'
Kenya police say MP killing appears targeted’

Kenya police say MP killing appears 'targeted’
Several countries send planes to Israel to help tackle major wildfire

Several countries send planes to Israel to help tackle major wildfire
Ukraine, US sign minerals deal, tying Trump to Kiev

Ukraine, US sign minerals deal, tying Trump to Kiev
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿