Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project

  • April 08 2022 07:00:00

Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project

OTTAWA
Canada approves controversial Bay du Nord offshore oil project

Canada’s environment minister has approved a controversial offshore oil project expected to see 300 million barrels of oil extracted over 30 years.

Steven Guilbeault said in a statement on April 6 that Norwegian firm Equinor’s proposed development of oil discoveries in the Flemish Pass Basin, some 500 kilometers east of St. Johns, Newfoundland, passed an environmental assessment.

That four-year review, the minister said, determined that the Bay du Nord project “is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account.”

Canada is the world’s fourth largest oil producer. The Bay du Nord project, which split Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals and was widely seen as a test of the government’s resolve in tackling climate change and curtailing oil output, is expected to generate an estimated 3.5 billion Canadian dollars ($2.8 billion) in government revenue.

For Newfoundland province, which has the highest unemployment rate in the country, it also represents a much needed economic boost.

Ottawa set 137 binding conditions on the project, including incorporating reduced greenhouse gas emissions in its design, protecting fish habitat and air quality, which Guilbeault said represent “some of the strongest environmental conditions ever” applied in Canada.

But environmental groups immediately panned the decision, citing U.N. warnings to stop tapping new oil sources or risk irreversible and catastrophic climate impacts.

“Approving Bay du Nord is another leap towards an unlivable future,” Environmental Defence’s Julia Levin said in a statement. “The decision is tantamount to denying that climate change is real and threatens our very existence.”

Greenpeace Canada climate campaigner Patrick Bonin said fossil fuels need to be phased out as quickly as possible, and that the approval of Bay du Nord “only worsens the climate crisis and the global reliance on fossil fuels that are burning the planet.”
The decision on the project had twice been delayed, after the Trudeau government last year enhanced its Paris Agreement target to reduce carbon emissions by 40-45 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

TURKEY Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks

Turkey’s top diplomat to travel to US in May for official talks
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

    Turkey’s first Nobel laureate ties knot

  2. Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

    Erdoğan vows to protect nation against inflation

  3. Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

    Turkey may welcome record number of British tourists this year

  4. Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

    Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

  5. Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines

    Defense ministers of six Black Sea countries discuss Ukraine, floating mines
Recommended
Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year
Shell to take hit of up to $5 bln on Russia exit

Shell to take hit of up to $5 bln on Russia exit
Amazon, SpaceX heat up race to dominate satellite internet

Amazon, SpaceX heat up race to dominate satellite internet
American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says

American companies view Turkey as regional hub, US official says
Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey

Mitsubishi to cross-produce with Renault in Turkey
Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul

Transport, water prices hiked in Istanbul
WORLD Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government announced Thursday it will ban foreign investors from buying homes in Canada for two years in a bid to cool off a hot housing market.

ECONOMY Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung forecasts Q1 operating profit up 50.3% year-on-year

Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the first quarter to rise 50.3 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement yesterday, despite global supply chain woes.
SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.