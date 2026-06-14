Can WAM do for Demirbükü what Karma did for Bodrum

Orkun BULUT

Few hospitality projects have managed to change the conversation in Bodrum as dramatically as Karma did over the past year.

For years, the narrative around Bodrum’s town center had been largely negative. As new investments flowed into Yalıkavak, Türkbükü and other parts of the peninsula, the old center increasingly felt overlooked. Yet Karma achieved something that many considered unlikely: it made Bodrum town relevant again.

What made the project stand out was not simply its restaurants or social scene. Bodrum’s biggest challenge has never been attracting visitors during the summer months. The real challenge has always been what happens after the season ends. While much of the peninsula slows down dramatically outside July and August, Karma succeeded in creating a destination capable of operating year-round without compromising service standards, food quality or atmosphere. In a market heavily dependent on a short summer season, that alone was a notable achievement.

Behind the project are Mahmut Gökkaya and Enver Ahmet Emiroğlu, two names with extensive experience as both investors and customers of the hospitality industry. Gökkaya’s previous success in Antalya offers an important clue to understanding the approach. His venue, Azumare, helped create one of the region’s most talked-about hospitality destinations. In tourism, changing the narrative of a location is often far more difficult than opening a successful restaurant. Karma achieved something similar in Bodrum.

Now the same team is attempting a comparable transformation on the northern coast of the peninsula.

Located in the secluded bay of Demirbükü within Mesa Bodrum, WAM takes its name from the phrase “We Are Mediterranean.” More than a brand identity, it reflects the project’s broader ambition. The Mediterranean here is not interpreted solely through food, but through a wider lifestyle concept that combines accommodation, wellness, gastronomy and beach culture.

The challenge of 12-month tourism

What makes WAM interesting is not the scale of the investment but the challenge it has chosen to address. The northern coastline of Bodrum remains one of the peninsula’s most desirable areas during peak season, yet it is also among the most seasonal. Life accelerates rapidly in summer and slows just as quickly once the crowds leave.

The ambition behind WAM is to extend that rhythm beyond the traditional summer window.

At the center of the concept sits WAM by Karma, where Mediterranean cuisine is approached through a broad regional lens stretching from the Aegean to Italy, Greece and Spain. The culinary direction was shaped with the consultancy of Sinan Hamamsarılar, while the flavors are brought to the table by Chef Doruk Çermik. The menu favors ingredient-driven cooking over unnecessary complexity. Dishes such as sea bass ceviche, vitello tonnato, salmon tartare and grilled octopus reflect that philosophy, while seafood remains firmly at the heart of the culinary identity.

The beach experience follows a similarly relaxed approach. Mornings begin slowly, lunches stretch into the afternoon and the atmosphere gradually shifts as the sun starts to set. Music becomes more prominent, glasses begin to fill and the social energy builds naturally rather than arriving all at once.

Whether WAM can replicate Karma’s success remains to be seen. But the projects that have genuinely reshaped Bodrum in recent years have rarely been those that simply opened another restaurant or beach club. The ones that mattered were those that changed habits. If WAM succeeds in doing that in Demirbükü, it may once again shift the conversation about what a Bodrum season can be.