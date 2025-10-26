Cambodia, Thailand sign peace pact following deadly July clashes

KUALA LUMPUR
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, in a bid to resolve their long-standing border dispute.

"Both countries are agreeing to cease all hostilities and work to build good, neighborly relationships," U.S. President Donald Trump said at the signing ceremony alongside Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

The accord, signed at the 47th ASEAN Summit, includes the release of 18 Cambodian prisoners of war. "Under this agreement, observers from ASEAN countries, including Malaysia, will be deployed to make sure that the peace prevails and endures," Trump said.

The border dispute escalated into deadly clashes in July, displacing thousands of people. A ceasefire brokered by Trump and Anwar ended the fighting, with both sides working on de-escalation measures since.

"We do a lot of business with both of them. We have to use that business to make sure they don't get into wars, but this is going to be a very long peace," Trump added.

Manet thanked Trump for his efforts and said he has nominated the U.S. president for the Nobel Peace Prize, "reflecting the gratitude" of his people. Cambodia had nominated Trump for the annual award in August.

He also commended China and other countries for supporting the truce.

He said Cambodia is committed to this peace agreement and will continue to "work closely with Thailand and all our partners to ensure that this peace endures and brings tangible benefit to our peoples."

"Our two commanders are discussing on the possibility of start of ... partial withdrawal of the first phase ... as an indication of our willingness to share that the execution of the joint declarations," Manet said.

Charnvirakul also thanked the participating leaders, saying: "This declaration reflects our will to resolve differences peacefully, in full respect of sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Both sides will begin promptly to remove heavy weapons from the border areas "to ensure the safety of our people, to build confidence and trust," he said.

Anwar thanked all parties and commended Trump for his "concern ... empathy and ... commitment to support this peace deal."

Trump also addressed recent tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan. “I'll get that solved very quickly,” said the U.S. president, adding that he knows both sides and has no doubt that an agreement will be reached quickly.

