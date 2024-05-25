Calls for sterilization grow after AKP’s stray dog proposal

ANKARA

The ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) proposed regulation on stray animals, which includes euthanizing unadopted stray dogs after 30 days, has ignited significant controversy with many suggesting extensive sterilization as an alternative.

AKP group deputy chairman Bahadır Yenişehirlioğlu provided updates on the regulation, explaining that multiple ministries are conducting detailed studies. “Our aim is to reach a common point and find a solution that everyone can accept,” he stated.

“The study has not been completed yet. The draft will come to the parliament next week or the week after,” AKP spokesperson Ömer Çelik said, acknowledging the divided opinions in society.

Murat Pınar, whose daughter died while fleeing from stray dogs, supported a zero stray dog policy. “If our government wants to take care of them, we will support them. And if they want to cull them, they can cull them,” he said.

Halil Yılmaz, whose son was severely injured by stray dogs, insisted that euthanasia is necessary. “Unless they are put down, the problem cannot be solved,” he said.

Meanwhile, animal rights advocates have reacted strongly, with over 100,000 signatures collected on Change.org under the title ‘No to Slaughter.’

Veterinarian Murat Arslan is one of the advocates for a comprehensive sterilization project.

“We took an oath to keep animals alive. I don’t think a veterinarian would say I can put a healthy animal to sleep,” he added.

Hasan Alpak of Istanbul University’s Faculty of Veterinary Medicine had previously proposed a sterilization solution for Istanbul’s estimated 400,000 stray dogs.

“We could solve the problem within five years by sterilizing dogs with a team of 300 people consisting of interns and doctoral students,” he said. “We are ready to cooperate as a faculty and our only need is the provision of operation areas and materials.”

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel criticized the euthanasia proposal and pointed to an "Animal Rights Fund" in the report of the Parliamentary Research Commission.

As Türkiye debates its new regulation on stray dogs, other countries have dealt with the issue in various ways.

Notably, the Netherlands successfully eradicated the stray population problem by a “Collect, Neuter, Vaccinate, Return” program funded by the government.

Spain employs hefty fines of up to 200,000 euros for abandoning animals, and municipalities are required to build shelters and care for animals with professional staff.

Meanwhile, countries like Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Moldova have resorted to culling stray dogs to control their populations. However, these measures have often been ineffective in achieving long-term population control.