Call center sector targets global growth with service exports

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s customer service and call center industry is setting its sights on service exports, with incentives and government support poised to make the country a global hub, says Banu Hızlı, the president of the Customer Experience Management and Technologies Association (MDYD).

The sector, which reached a value of 68.5 billion Turkish lira last year, already employs 11,000 workers serving countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands, according to an MDYD statement.

Hızlı emphasized the industry’s potential to expand further. “With the right incentives, Türkiye can become a prime destination for service exports,” she said.

Hızlı revealed that the MDYD is engaging with state institutions to advocate for including service exports in incentive programs.

“We’ve shared detailed proposals and expect positive outcomes soon,” she said, noting that Türkiye’s time zone aligns well with Europe, making it an ideal partner.

“This is high-value service export — beyond staffing, it includes strategic consulting and technology solutions.”

Globally, Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria lead in service exports, but Hızlı sees Türkiye as a strong contender.

“We have huge potential, but we need to better promote ourselves abroad,” she said. Without action, she warned, North African countries, where English, German and French are widely spoken and costs are low, could draw investment away.

“Our workforce, including many returnees from Germany, Holland and France, gives us an edge to serve a broad region,” she added.