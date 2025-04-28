Call center sector targets global growth with service exports

Call center sector targets global growth with service exports

ISTANBUL
Call center sector targets global growth with service exports

Türkiye’s customer service and call center industry is setting its sights on service exports, with incentives and government support poised to make the country a global hub, says Banu Hızlı, the president of the Customer Experience Management and Technologies Association (MDYD).

The sector, which reached a value of 68.5 billion Turkish lira last year, already employs 11,000 workers serving countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands, according to an MDYD statement.

Hızlı emphasized the industry’s potential to expand further. “With the right incentives, Türkiye can become a prime destination for service exports,” she said.

Hızlı revealed that the MDYD is engaging with state institutions to advocate for including service exports in incentive programs.

“We’ve shared detailed proposals and expect positive outcomes soon,” she said, noting that Türkiye’s time zone aligns well with Europe, making it an ideal partner.

“This is high-value service export — beyond staffing, it includes strategic consulting and technology solutions.”

Globally, Romania, Poland, and Bulgaria lead in service exports, but Hızlı sees Türkiye as a strong contender.

“We have huge potential, but we need to better promote ourselves abroad,” she said. Without action, she warned, North African countries, where English, German and French are widely spoken and costs are low, could draw investment away.

“Our workforce, including many returnees from Germany, Holland and France, gives us an edge to serve a broad region,” she added.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president
LATEST NEWS

  1. Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

    Far-right party leader stands trial on charges of insulting president

  2. Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

    Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

  3. Saudi Arabia imposes 10-year entry ban over Hajj visa violations

    Saudi Arabia imposes 10-year entry ban over Hajj visa violations

  4. Dozens detained over calls for unauthorized May Day protests in Istanbul

    Dozens detained over calls for unauthorized May Day protests in Istanbul

  5. Greece to ask EU for fiscal flexibility on defense spending

    Greece to ask EU for fiscal flexibility on defense spending
Recommended
Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek
Tourism expected to contribute $135 bln to Turkish economy this year

Tourism expected to contribute $135 bln to Turkish economy this year
Economic confidence index plunges 4 percent: TÜİK data

Economic confidence index plunges 4 percent: TÜİK data
Unemployment rate hits 20-year low of 7.9 percent in March

Unemployment rate hits 20-year low of 7.9 percent in March
German consumer morale up as new govt to take office

German consumer morale up as new govt to take office
EU off the pace in global microchip race: Auditors

EU 'off the pace' in global microchip race: Auditors
ChatGPT adds shopping help, intensifying Google rivalry

ChatGPT adds shopping help, intensifying Google rivalry
WORLD Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

Syrian gov’t vows accountability after clashes with Druze fighters

A Syria war monitor on April 29 said nine people including six Druze fighters were killed in sectarian clashes near Damascus, as authorities blamed "gunmen" and vowed to pursue those involved.
ECONOMY Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for economic program remains strong, says Şimşek

Political support for the economic program is still strong, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, reiterating that the essence of the program is disinflation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿