Cafe owner throws wish bottle full of his customers’ messages into Med Sea

ANTALYA

A cafe owner from the Black Sea province of Çorum threw a wish bottle full of messages his customers had penned down into the Mediterranean Sea on April 1, praying that all their wishes come true.



“There were some 2,000 messages collected in three years in our wish bottle,” said Levent Turan, the owner of Kahve Leb-i.



When asked what the customers wished about the most in their messages, Turan said, “They wished mostly for health, happiness, love, money, job or siblings.”



The wish bottle was thrown to the sea from a place in front of the Temple of Apollo in the southern province of Antalya’s Manavgat district.



“My customers believed that their wishes would come true in the temple, so we chose a site close to it,” Turan said.



This is the second time that the cafe owner has thrown a wish bottle into the sea.



“We threw a wish bottle into the Black sea from the northern province of Samsun earlier. This one was the second which we threw into the Mediterranean Sea,” he said.



Talking about his plans for a third wish bottle, he said, “We will throw it into the sea from North Cyprus.”



When asked if any of his customers’ wishes ever came true, Turan replied with a “yes.”



Turan said that one of his customers got his wish fulfilled of getting married, another customer got a chance to perform in a video clip and became rich, while one more customer got his wishes answered and became a nurse after they wrote their wish messages on a slip and put it in our wish bottle.



“Good wishes don’t always come true. We saw customers who tried to take their messages out of the bottle which they wrote to end their love relationship after feeling regretful about it,” Turan said while laughing.