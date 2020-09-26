Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

  • September 26 2020 10:35:00

Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

KIEV- Agence France-Presse
Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Sept. 25 when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko confirmed the death toll to AFP, describing the incident as a "shock", and saying that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Footage of the crash released by officials on social media showed the smouldering remains of the Antonov-26 transport plane.

"Most of [the dead] were students" of the Kharkiv National Air Force University, the air force said in a statement.
There were 27 people on board, 20 cadets and seven crew, it added.

Twenty-two have been confirmed dead, two are injured and "the search for three more people continues", the emergency services said.

The injured are in a "critical" condition, regional governor Oleksiy Kucher said on Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the crash as a "terrible tragedy" and said he would travel to the Kharkiv region on Saturday.

"We are urgently creating a commission to investigate all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy," he wrote on Facebook.

The plane crashed at around 8:50 pm local time (17:50 GMT), two kilometers (1.2 miles) from the Chuhuiv military air base, the emergency services said.

In photos released by the emergency services, firefighters in helmets and reflective clothing sprayed aircraft debris with jets of water.

The body of the plane burst into flames on landing and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze after an hour.
The town of Chuhuiv is around 30 kilometers southeast of Kharkiv and 100 kilometers west of the front line where government forces are fighting pro-Russian separatists.

The presidency said that according to preliminary information the transport plane crashed during a training flight.

The EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell sent his condolences on behalf of the bloc.

"My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives," he tweeted.

Several military planes have crashed in Ukraine during training flights in recent years.

A pilot was killed in December 2018 after his Su-27 fighter crashed during landing in the Zhytomyr region.

Two months earlier, the same model of fighter crashed in a neighboring region during the Clear Sky 2018 joint military exercises between Ukraine and NATO countries, killing the American and Ukranian pilots on board.

In 2002, a Su-27 fell into the crowd at an airshow in Lviv in the western Ukraine killing 77 people and injuring 165 others.

The Antonov-26 is a light transport aircraft designed in Ukraine during the Soviet era.

It is 24 meters long and has a wingspan of 29 meters and can fly at a cruising speed of 440 kilometers per hour.

In 2014, Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was downed killing 298 people over an area of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Moscow has denied the findings of international investigators that a Russian BUK missile hit the Malaysian Airlines flight.

Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash
Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

    Turkish top diplomat slams US Speaker of House on remarks about Turkey

  2. Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

    Turkey issues arrest warrants for 82 including HDP members over 2014 incidents

  3. US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

    US should be wary of protecting Turkey-Greece balance

  4. Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

    Customs officials confess taking bribes at Turkish-Greek border

  5. Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus

    Signatories of Abraham Accords should take a hard look at Cyprus
Recommended
Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says

Paris stabbing suspect wasn’t on police radar, minister says
WHO warns 2 million virus deaths possible

WHO warns 2 million virus deaths possible
Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM

Let’s give diplomacy a chance with Turkey, says Greek PM
Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash

Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash
Two wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site

Two wounded in knife attack near ex-Charlie Hebdo site
US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares

US coronavirus cases surpass 7 million as Midwest outbreak flares
WORLD Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

Cadets among 22 dead in ’shock’ Ukraine military plane crash

At least 22 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Sept. 25 when a Ukranian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's oil imports up 6.1 pct in July 2020

Turkey's total oil imports increased by 6.1 percent to 4.3 million tonnes in July this year compared to the same month last year, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on Sept. 25.
SPORTS Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe to clash in ‘Intercontinental Derby’

Galatasaray wants to build on its current perfect run, and Fenerbahçe aims to show its fans what the squad is capable of when the archrivals play this weekend