Turkey extends condolences for Ukrainian plane crash

  • September 26 2020 09:25:47

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s foreign minister extended condolences on Sept. 25 to Ukraine for a military plane crash that killed 22 people. 

"I share the sorrow of the families of those who lost their lives in a deadly plane crash in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine," Mevlüt Çavuloğlu said on Twitter.

He extended his condolences to the "friendly Ukrainian people."

An An-26 aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine crashed near the military airport in the northeastern area of Chuguiv before bursting into flames.

“The bodies of 22 out of 28 people on board were found, two people were injured and the search for [remaining] four people continues," according to a statement by the State Emergency Service.

