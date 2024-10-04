North Korea's Kim threatens to use nukes if attacked

SEOUL
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, visits a special operation forces unit at a western district in North Korea Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would use nuclear weapons "without hesitation" if attacked by the South and ally the United States, state media reported on Oct. 4.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in decades, with Seoul this week staging a military parade where it showcased its bunker-busting "monster" missile and President Yoon Suk Yeol warned Kim that using nukes would mean the end of his regime.

Pyongyang has also been bombarding the South with balloons carrying bags of trash.

If an enemy's forces were "encroaching upon the sovereignty" of the North, Pyongyang would "use without hesitation all the offensive forces it has possessed, including nuclear weapons," Kim said, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

Images in state media showed Kim, clad in his customary leather jacket, speaking at a training event for special operations forces.

Seoul, which does not have nuclear weapons of its own, is covered by the U.S. nuclear umbrella, and Washington has stationed tens of thousands of troops in the country since the Korean war ended in 1953 without a peace treaty.

On Oct. 2, fighter jets flew over downtown Seoul and tanks rolled through the streets, as South Korea displayed for the first time its largest ballistic missile, the Hyunmoo-5, which is capable of destroying underground bunkers.

An American B-1B heavy bomber also staged a flyover of the ceremony, flanked by F-15K jets.

At the event marking South Korea's Armed Forces Day, Yoon said that if the North "attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will face the resolute and overwhelming response of our military and the US and Republic of Korea alliance."

"That day will be the end of the North Korean regime," he added.

