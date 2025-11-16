Cabinet set to review military plane crash in Georgia

Türkiye's cabinet will convene on Nov. 17 to review the circumstances surrounding last week’s deadly military plane crash near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border.

 

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler is expected to present the latest findings gathered by Turkish Armed Forces at the crash site, including collected evidence and initial assessments, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

 

Türkiye held a solemn funeral on Nov. 14 for the 20 soldiers killed when a C-130 cargo aircraft went down in Georgia’s Sighnaghi town on Nov. 11.

The plane had been en route from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja to Türkiye. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

 

Authorities planned to transport the wreckage to Türkiye for further examination, while the aircraft’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders are being analyzed in Ankara.

 

The cabinet is also expected to address developments following PKK’s disarmament and withdrawal from Türkiye, efforts to curb inflation and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

