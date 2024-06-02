Businesswoman set to become Iceland's next president

Businesswoman set to become Iceland's next president

REYKJAVIK
Businesswoman set to become Icelands next president

Businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir was set on Sunday to become Iceland's new president, election results showed, beating former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir, who critics said was too political for the post.

Jakobsdottir conceded defeat early yesterday and congratulated Tomasdottir, the CEO of The B Team, a global non-profit co-founded by UK business tycoon Richard Branson to promote business practices focused on humanity and the climate.

Iceland's president holds a largely ceremonial position in the parliamentary republic, acting as a guarantor of the constitution and national unity.

He or she does, however, have the power to veto legislation or submit it to a referendum.

Tomasdottir, 55, was officially credited with 34.6 percent of votes, after 71.6 percent of ballot papers had been counted yesterday.

The 48-year-old Jakobsdottir, who stepped down as prime minister of a left-right government in April to run in June 1's election, garnered 25 percent.

Jakobsdottir conceded defeat in the early hours of Sunday before the last votes were in.

"It seems to me that Halla Tomasdottir is quickly heading towards becoming the next president of Iceland. I congratulate her on that and know that she will be a good president," Jakobsdottir told national broadcaster RUV at an election night rally.

Tomasdottir, meanwhile, told daily Morgunbladid during her election rally she was "just trying to breathe."

"I feel incredibly good. I know it's not over until it's over. So I'm also just trying to stay calm and breathe," she said.

Tomasdottir is also the founder of Audur Capital, an investment firm created in 2007 aimed at promoting feminine values in the financial sector.

Tomasdottir is set to be the second woman to serve as Iceland's president.

In 1980, Vigdis Finnbogadottir became the world's first woman democratically elected as head of state.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

    Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

  2. Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

    Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

  3. Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

    Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

  4. Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

    Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

  5. Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter

    Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
Recommended
Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
Another historic US trial, this time of Bidens son Hunter

Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts
Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war

Maldives to ban Israelis to protest Gaza war
Sheinbaum makes history as Mexicos first woman president

Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first woman president
South Africas Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback

South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
India awaits election results after deluge of disinformation

India awaits election results after deluge of disinformation
WORLD Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit, but the NSC said it would tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored."

ECONOMY Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Second-hand vehicles sales declined by 15 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period of last year.
SPORTS ‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is to be unveiled as the new coach of Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 2 night.
﻿