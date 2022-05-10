Businessman to open first photo exhibition in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Prominent Turkish businessman Bülent Eczacıbaşı, known for his enthusiasm for photography, will be hosting his first photo exhibition in Istanbul, daily Milliyet has reported.

The exhibition, named “Images of Transformation,” will take place in Istanbul Modern’s building in the Beyoğlu district until July 3.

Speaking to the daily, the 73-year-old businessman said, “The idea to make an exhibition came from my wife, Oya.”

Eczacıbaşı also has a book named “Yoldan,” roughly translated as “From the roads,” consisting of photos he had shot over six years.

“There is great liveliness in photography in our country. The number of shutterbugs and the photography clubs is increasing day by day,” he added.

Saying that he loves taking photos, Eczacıbaşı noted, “In the end, I am a businessman; the time I save for photography is limited.”

In the exhibition, he will be displaying images he has shot during the one-and-a-half-year construction of Istanbul Modern’s new building in Galataport.

According to Forbes magazine, the chairman of the board of Eczacıbaşı Holding is one of the richest people in the country, with a net worth of $1.6 billion.