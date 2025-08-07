Businessman missing as yacht debris found off Marmara Island

BALIKESİR

Authorities continued on Aug. 6 the search for a Turkish businessman who went missing during a sea voyage, after a wrecked, partially submerged yacht believed to belong to him was later discovered off the coast of Balıkesir’s Marmara Island.

According to authorities, the 43-year-old Halit Yukay departed from the northwestern province of Yalova in the afternoon of Aug. 4, en route to Çanakkale’s Bozcaada. Some news outlets claimed he was heading toward Greece.

The alarm was raised on the night of the same day, when Yukay's family notified authorities that they had been unable to reach him after he set sail aboard his private yacht.

On Aug. 5, crew members on a passing commercial vessel spotted debris and a partially submerged yacht. The sighting was reported to maritime authorities, who dispatched search and rescue teams to the area.

The motor serial numbers of the damaged yacht matched those registered to Yukay’s private yacht, confirming the yacht’s identity.

However, Balıkesir Governor’s Office said despite a thorough search inside the semi-submerged wreck by divers, no signs of the missing man were found.

Footage taken by the diving teams revealed that the hull of the yacht had suffered severe damage and the vessel’s control panel was found detached from the main body.

Yukay, who works in the yacht manufacturing sector, was alone at the time of departure, local media reported.

Speaking to reporters, Halit Yukay’s father, Can Yukay, said, “We lost his phone signal after 5 p.m. that day [on Aug 4]. We have been unable to reach him since. It is possible that the phone signal was lost because he fell into the sea.”

Authorities launched an investigation into the incident.