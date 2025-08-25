Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips

Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips

ANKARA
Business confidence rises, but factory utilization slips

Türkiye’s seasonally adjusted Real Sector Confidence Index increased by 1.7 points in August from the previous month to 100.6, moving above the 100‑point threshold for the first time since April.

 

However, the seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in manufacturing fell by 0.5 points to 73.6 percent, the Central Bank said on Aug. 25.

 

Positive contributions to the confidence index came from recent order levels, the general business situation, inventories, and export orders for the next three months, according to the Central Bank.

 

On the other hand, fixed capital investment spending, current total orders, expected production volume, and employment projections for the same period weighed on the index, said the bank.

 

The sub‑index for the general business situation climbed to 91.5 in August from 86.3 in July, while the export orders index for the next three months rose from 111.1 to 114.1.

 

The unadjusted Real Sector Confidence Index also inched up by 0.4 points to 100.6 in August.

 

Separately, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 25 painted a mixed picture across sectors.

 

The services sector confidence index increased by 1.1 percent after a 0.9 percent decline in July, and the retail trade sector gained 0.8 percent following a 0.5 percent drop.

 

In contrast, confidence in the construction sector fell sharply by 4 percent, reversing July’s 2.2 percent increase.

 

The seasonally adjusted Capacity Utilization Rate (CUR) in the manufacturing industry slipped by 0.5 points to 73.6 percent, data the Central Bank released on Aug. 25 also showed.

 

By sector, investment goods producers operated at 68.1 percent capacity in August (down from 71.1 percent) and intermediate goods firms held steady at 74.7 percent.

 

Consumer goods companies worked at 72.1 percent, slightly lower than July’s 72.3 percent.

 

In August, capacity utilization in the durable consumer goods sector fell to 70.3 percent from 71.4 percent in July, while the non‑durable consumer goods sector remained unchanged at 72.5 percent.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism
LATEST NEWS

  1. France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

    France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

  2. Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

    Turkish president slams Israeli attack on Gaza hospital

  3. Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

    Former MKE head detained in crime group probe

  4. İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

    İYİ Party gears up for next ordinary convention

  5. Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim

    Ukrainian veterans triumph over war injuries in Bosphorus swim
Recommended
Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market
Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years

Türkiye’s cruise tourism sees best July in 12 years
German business morale inches up after US-EU deal

German business morale inches up after US-EU deal
China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high

China coal power surges even as renewables hit record high
ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence

ECB’s Lagarde warns about central bank independence
Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange

Evergrande delisted from Hong Kong stock exchange
WORLD France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France summons US ambassador over letter about antisemitism

France's foreign ministry officials met on Aug. 25 with a representative of U.S. ambassador Charles Kushner after the American diplomat was summoned over his letter to French President Emmanuel Macron alleging the country did not do enough to combat antisemitism.
ECONOMY Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

Tax shake-up may fuel August sales surge in auto market

A sweeping overhaul of Türkiye's Special Consumption Tax (SCT) system at the end of July has flipped the country’s automotive market dynamics, driving demand for domestically produced vehicles and setting the stage for a potential all-time sales record in August.  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿