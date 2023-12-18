Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu named 2023’s best emerging female wrestler

Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu named 2023’s best emerging female wrestler

Turkish wrestling sensation Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu has been honored as the best emerging female wrestler of 2023 by the United World Wrestling (UWW). The announcement by the Türkiye Wrestling Federation celebrates Çavuşoğlu's remarkable achievements in the sport.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old national athlete won the silver medal in the 2023 European Wrestling Championship. In September, Çavuşoğlu made headlines by clinching the prestigious title at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in the women's 68-kilogram category, securing the gold medal.

The Türkiye Wrestling Federation congratulated in a statement, "We congratulate our World Champion, Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu, for being recognized as the best emerging female wrestler of the year by the United World Wrestling. We extend our best wishes for her continued success."

The Türkiye Wrestling Federation expressed optimism about Çavuşoğlu's future endeavors, stating, "We wish Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu continued success in her wrestling career. Her dedication and achievements serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes in Türkiye and around the world."

Israel faces mounting outrage over Gaza war
