Bursa’s main water source dries up as reservoir levels fall below 1 pct

BURSA
Severe drought has pushed the northwestern province of Bursa’s main water reservoirs to near-dry conditions, with total water levels dropping below 1 percent of capacity.

According to data from the Bursa water authority, BUSKİ, the combined storage rate of the reservoirs of Doğancı and Nilüfer fell from 5 percent on Sept. 21 to just 0.54 percent as of Oct. 5.

The Doğancı reservoir, with a capacity of 125 million cubic meters, and Nilüfer, which holds 60 million cubic meters, provide the bulk of the city’s drinking water.

With water levels at historic lows, BUSKİ introduced planned 12-hour water cuts across six districts beginning Oct. 1 to manage the crisis.

The situation in Bursa reflects a broader water shortage that has gripped much of Türkiye in recent months, driven by prolonged dry weather and below-average rainfall.

In the central province of Sivas, the effects of drought have also become visible in striking ways.

The Pusat-Özen Dam, which began holding water in 2006, has reached record-low levels, revealing the remains of the historic Pusat village, submerged for nearly 15 years.

Once, only the tip of the village mosque’s minaret was visible above the water, serving as a visual marker for the dam’s level. Now, as the reservoir has nearly dried up, the entire village has re-emerged.

Across the country, declining water reserves are prompting authorities to extend restrictions.

In the western province of İzmir, Türkiye’s third-largest city, ongoing drought and reduced water supply have forced officials to continue alternating water cuts every two days until Oct. 15.

Trump hails Erdoğan's role in Gaza peace talks
