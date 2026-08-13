Bursa mosque features a remote control dome

Bursa mosque features a remote control dome

BURSA
Bursa mosque features a remote control dome

A modern mosque with two minarets features a metallic curved dome with its center rolled open.

A mosque in the northwestern province of Bursa is drawing attention for its unconventional architecture, featuring a 120-square-meter section of its dome that can be opened and closed at the touch of a remote-control button, allowing worshippers to benefit from natural ventilation during hot weather.


Safa Mosque, located in the Beşevler neighborhood of Nilüfer district, opened for worship in 2013. Built on a 1,250-square-meter site as a small religious complex, the 900-capacity mosque also includes a conference hall and sports facilities. It attracts visitors from Bursa and other Turkish cities.


Its most distinctive feature is the movable dome, designed with a mechanism reminiscent of a car’s sunroof. The 120-square-meter glass section can be remotely operated, allowing natural air to circulate through the mosque during hot summer months.


The design combines traditional religious architecture with modern engineering. Unlike conventional mosques, Safa Mosque has no chandelier; instead, LED lighting illuminates the interior, complementing its minimalist architectural style.


Bursa continues to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors. The province recorded more than 1.76 million arrivals at accommodation facilities in 2025, according to figures from the Bursa Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism. The city’s UNESCO-listed Ottoman heritage, thermal springs, Mount Uludağ and historic sites make it a major destination in northwestern Türkiye.

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