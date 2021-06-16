Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

ISTANBUL

Fenerbahçe announced on June 15 that Serdar Dursun has moved to the Turkish football club.

"Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Serdar Dursun!," the team from Istanbul said on Twitter.

Dursun inked on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth when he joined Fenerbahçe on a free transfer from SV Darmstadt 98.

He previously played for several Turkish clubs, including Şanlıurfaspor, Eskişehirspor, Denizlispor and Fatih Karagümrük.

The 29-year-old forward became Germany's Bundesliga 2 top scorer last season with 27 goals in 33 games.