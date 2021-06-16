Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

  • June 16 2021 08:55:48

Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

ISTANBUL
Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Fenerbahçe announced on June 15 that Serdar Dursun has moved to the Turkish football club.

"Welcome to Fenerbahçe, Serdar Dursun!," the team from Istanbul said on Twitter.

Dursun inked on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth when he joined Fenerbahçe on a free transfer from SV Darmstadt 98.

He previously played for several Turkish clubs, including Şanlıurfaspor, Eskişehirspor, Denizlispor and Fatih Karagümrük.

The 29-year-old forward became Germany's Bundesliga 2 top scorer last season with 27 goals in 33 games.

Turkey,

WORLD Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: Study

Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: Study
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

    Turkish ship faces diplomatic crisis, mutiny over rescuing migrants

  2. Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

    Turkey, Azerbaijan sign protocol of alliance

  3. Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

    Turkey mulling plans for third vaccine dose

  4. Recent meeting with Turkish president was 'very good': Biden

    Recent meeting with Turkish president was 'very good': Biden

  5. Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time

    Underground cisterns of Istanbul displayed for 1st time
Recommended
Wales coach Robert Page hints at different personnel for Turkey

Wales coach Robert Page hints at different 'personnel' for Turkey
Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020
Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener

Turkish manager expects tight match in EURO 2020 opener
Envoys expect good performances from their countries in EURO 2020

Envoys expect good performances from their countries in EURO 2020
Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Anadolu Efes sweep Fenerbahçe Beko to win Turkish basketball league title

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy
WORLD Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: Study

Coronavirus was likely present in US from December 2019: Study

A new antibody testing study published on June 15 has found further evidence that the coronavirus was present in the United States from at least December 2019, weeks before the first confirmed case was announced on January 21, 2020.

ECONOMY Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey on positive track of fiscal discipline: Minister

Turkey's January-May primary balance shows that the nation resolutely maintained its fiscal discipline policies, the treasury and finance minister said on June 15. 
SPORTS Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Bundesliga 2 top scorer Dursun joins Fenerbahçe on free transfer

Fenerbahçe announced on June 15 that Serdar Dursun has moved to the Turkish football club.