Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections

  • November 10 2021 07:00:00

Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections

ANKARA
Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will vote at 126 stations for elections

Bulgarian citizens in Turkey will be able to vote both for Bulgarian parliamentary elections and presidential elections, which will be held on Nov. 14, at 126 polling stations in 19 Turkish cities, according to information obtained from sources. 

For Bulgarian citizens living in Turkey, Bulgaria will establish ballot boxes in some districts of the provinces of Istanbul, Ankara, İzmir, Bursa, Antalya, Adana, Aydın, Bilecik, Balıkesir, Çanakkale, Eskişehir, Mersin, Sakarya, Edirne, Tekirdağ, Kırklareli, Manisa, Yalova and Kocaeli.

The necessary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be taken by Turkish authorities in coordination with Bulgaria’s diplomatic missions in Turkey. 

Bulgarians will vote both for president and a new national assembly, after general elections in April and in July failed to produce a government.

Incumbent President Rumen Radev seems to have a strong chance of being re-elected although he faces 23 challengers, including a turbo-folk singer.

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), which was established at the beginning of the democratization process in Bulgaria and whose members are mostly Turks, is also putting forward its leader, Mustafa Karadaya, as a presidential candidate although his support will likely reflect that of the party, around 10 percent.

Turkey is home to the largest number of Bulgarian citizens of Turkish descent. It is estimated that there are 350,000 expatriate residents in Turkey, and they could be capable of influencing Bulgarian domestic politics.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent
MOST POPULAR

  1. Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

    Government to abolish public TV share from electricity bills

  2. Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

    Salt Bae’s treat for Vietnamese minister stirs anger in Asian country

  3. Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

    Minister conducts first test of country’s fastest metro line

  4. Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

    Turkey plans to introduce 2nd, 3rd nuclear power plants: Erdoğan

  5. Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing

    Nation commemorates 83rd anniversary of Atatürk’s passing
Recommended
MHP leader criticizes opposition lawmaker for insulting family of martyr

MHP leader criticizes opposition lawmaker for insulting family of martyr
İYİ Party leader says Türkkan’s action unacceptable, but appreciates apology

İYİ Party leader says Türkkan’s action unacceptable, but appreciates apology
CHP leader announces six-step plan for women

CHP leader announces six-step plan for women
CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties

CHP leader says he wants Ankara, Istanbul mayors to continue duties
HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener

HDP must distance itself from PKK, says Akşener
MHP to mobilize forces for 2023 elections, says Bahçeli

MHP to mobilize forces for 2023 elections, says Bahçeli
WORLD 16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention on Nov. 9 after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, U.N. and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country’s year-long war.

ECONOMY Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey’s energy minister says new gas find in Black Sea imminent

Turkey will soon announce a significant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea, the country’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Nov. 9.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.