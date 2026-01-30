Bulgaria, Türkiye plan for new border crossing

EDİRNE

The Bulgarian government has approved a bilateral framework with Türkiye to establish a new border crossing north of the existing Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule checkpoint, set to streamline transit between the two countries.

The agreement foresees the formation of a joint technical commission tasked with defining routes, infrastructure requirements, customs facilities, operating regimes and passenger and freight handling at the prospective new crossing.

The existing Kapitan Andreevo-Kapıkule Gate is one of the busiest overland gateways between the European Union and Asia, serving as a vital conduit for commerce, tourism and seasonal travel.

It recorded the highest number of entries and exits from Türkiye, totaling an estimated 14 million vehicles last year, accounting for one-third of the vehicles passing through customs gates, according to Trade Ministry data.

Traffic peaks significantly during holiday periods. Turkish expats returning from Europe contribute substantially to annual crossing figures, typically forming long queues during the summer holidays.

Bulgarian citizens also frequently travel to Edirne for shopping, festivities during New Years, making the route culturally and economically significant.

The Bulgaria-Türkiye border is 269 kilometers long, making it Türkiye's third-longest border. In addition to Kapıkule, there are two more border crossings with Bulgaria: Hamzabeyli-Lesovo and Aziziye-Dereköy-Malko Tarnovo.