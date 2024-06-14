Bulgari Resort Bodrum to open in 2026

ISTANBUL

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts has announced plans for Bulgari Resort Bodrum in the Turkish province of Muğla on the Aegean coast to open in 2026.

The resort will occupy 10 hectares of terraced gardens on the tip of a private peninsula.

Some 84 rooms and suites will offer a range of accommodations, and the resort will be home to Bulgari’s signature dining, wellness and entertainment experiences, the company said in a statement.

“The new property will be home to 100 private Mansions, with three to six rooms, pool, and outdoor areas,” the statement added.

The hotel will be the 12th property in Bulgari’s collection.

“Like all Bulgari Hotels properties, the Italian architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel will design and curate the property,” the statement said.

The popular holiday destination Bodrum is home to several luxury hotels, including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Amanruya, Caresse, Edition, SixSense, Swissotel, Loft and Max Royal.