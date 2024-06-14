Bulgari Resort Bodrum to open in 2026

Bulgari Resort Bodrum to open in 2026

ISTANBUL
Bulgari Resort Bodrum to open in 2026

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts has announced plans for Bulgari Resort Bodrum in the Turkish province of Muğla on the Aegean coast to open in 2026.

The resort will occupy 10 hectares of terraced gardens on the tip of a private peninsula.

Some 84 rooms and suites will offer a range of accommodations, and the resort will be home to Bulgari’s signature dining, wellness and entertainment experiences, the company said in a statement.

“The new property will be home to 100 private Mansions, with three to six rooms, pool, and outdoor areas,” the statement added.

The hotel will be the 12th property in Bulgari’s collection.

“Like all Bulgari Hotels properties, the Italian architectural firm ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel will design and curate the property,” the statement said.

The popular holiday destination Bodrum is home to several luxury hotels, including Mandarin Oriental, Four Seasons, Amanruya, Caresse, Edition, SixSense, Swissotel, Loft and Max Royal.

bulgari resort hotel, Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets
Israels economic war chokes occupied West Bank

Israel's 'economic war' chokes occupied West Bank
IMF approves over $500 million for Costa Rica

IMF approves over $500 million for Costa Rica
Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official

Türkiye likely to cede Sinop NPP project to Russia: Official
Government plans new package to boost tax revenues

Government plans new package to boost tax revenues
China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars

China criticizes Türkiye for additional tariff on cars
Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study

Average home price 3.4 million liras in Türkiye: Study
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿