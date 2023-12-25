Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

ANKARA
Budget talks end, Swedens NATO bid takes center stage

As the parliamentary debates on ministerial budgets reach a conclusion, the looming issue of Sweden's bid to join NATO has taken center stage in Türkiye's political arena.

The parliament's foreign affairs committee is set to convene on Dec. 26, chaired by ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker and former vice president Fuat Oktay, to discuss Sweden's long-anticipated NATO membership.

The parliamentary sessions, after budgetary matters spanning almost two weeks, will segue into discussions on bills and party group meetings starting tomorrow.

The plenary session is set to revisit the unfinished debate on a bill proposing an extension of the one-off 5,000 Turkish Liras allowance for pensioners to those currently in employment, alongside other economic measures.

Of paramount concern in the foreign affairs committee's agenda is Türkiye's consistent call for Sweden to take decisive action against terror groups, particularly the PKK and FETÖ – the group behind the failed 2016 coup. Despite Sweden's legislative changes in its anti-terror laws since applying for NATO membership, Türkiye insists on "tangible steps" to combat terrorism.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hints at using Ankara's influence in NATO expansion discussions, asserting that the Turkish parliament will withhold approval for Sweden's bid unless the U.S. Congress ratifies the sale of F-16 jets to Türkiye.

Formal requests from Türkiye to purchase 40 new fighter jets and 79 modernization kits from the United States remain in limbo pending congressional approval.

A phone call between Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Dec. 17 highlighted the "importance of ratifying Sweden’s NATO accession as soon as possible," according to a readout from the White House.

However, the U.S. also says the sale of F-16s is contingent upon the green light for Sweden's admission into the military alliance.

Ankara's bid for fighter jets followed its expulsion from the F-35 program due to the deployment of Russian S-400 air defense systems. Due to the objections in the U.S. Congress, the Biden administration has not yet formally sent the sale to the approval of the congressmen.

Meanwhile in response to these challenges, Türkiye has identified Eurofighter jets as an alternative, with Defense Minister Yaşar Güler consistently expressing that Ankara sees the advanced jets as the preferred option, citing its effectiveness. However, Germany, a key producer of the Eurofighter, has yet to give its approval, with reports suggesting concerns over Türkiye's natural gas drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean may be a factor.

Diplomacy, Foreign Ministry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Terrorism will never deter us, Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

    Terrorism 'will never deter us,' Erdoğan says in wake of PKK attacks

  2. Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

    Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

    Turkish forces 'neutralize 56 terrorists' in response to PKK attacks

  4. Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

    Budget talks end, Sweden's NATO bid takes center stage

  5. Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

    Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia
Recommended
Fidan says Iran president set to visit Türkiye soon

Fidan says Iran president set to visit Türkiye soon
Erdoğan, el-Sissi discuss Gaza war in phone call

Erdoğan, el-Sissi discuss Gaza war in phone call
Israeli woman appeals to Erdoğan for grandsons release from Hamas

Israeli woman appeals to Erdoğan for grandson's release from Hamas
Erdoğan condemns global inaction over Gaza massacre

Erdoğan condemns 'global inaction over Gaza massacre'
Ankara, Baghdad agree on road map to improve ties

Ankara, Baghdad agree on road map to improve ties
First lady visits Hungary’s parliament

First lady visits Hungary’s parliament
WORLD Russia says West trying to destabilise Serbia

Russia says West trying to 'destabilise' Serbia

Russia on Monday accused Western countries of stirring up tensions in Serbia, a Moscow-friendly Balkan nation that has been rocked by protests over alleged fraud in elections held on Dec. 17.
ECONOMY Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

Turkish-made ‘Royal Match’ dethrones Candy Crush, becomes highest-grossing game

"Royal Match" developed by Dream Games, one of Türkiye's first unicorns valued at least $1 billion, has become the most revenue-generating mobile game in the world, dethroning its famous rival Candy Crush.
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.