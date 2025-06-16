Budget produces 235 billion Turkish Liras surplus in May

ANKARA
The central government budget ran a surplus of 235.2 billion Turkish Liras in May, up 7.2 percent compared to the same month of 2024, the Treasury and Finance Ministry said on June 16.

Expenditures increased by 38.3 percent annually to 1.09 trillion liras, with non-interest expenditures rising 44.5 percent to 979 billion liras. Interest expenditures ticked up 0.5 percent annually to 111.2 billion liras.

Revenues amounted to 1.32 trillion liras, exhibiting an annual increase of 31.6 percent in May, showed the ministry data.

Tax revenues were up 33.2 percent year-on-year to 1.2 trillion liras.

Consequently, the central government budget posted a primary surplus of 346 billion liras last month, rising 4.9 percent from a year ago.

In the first five months of 2025, the budget produced a deficit of 650.3 billion liras, increasing from a gap of 472 billion in the same period of 2024.

Expenditures rose by 43.8 percent year-on-year to 5.34 trillion liras, while revenues were up 44.7 percent to 4.7 trillion liras.

Interest expenditures surged nearly 76 percent annually to 836 billion liras in January-May.  

The primary surplus surged from only 3.2 billion liras in January-May last year to 185.5 billion liras in the same period of this year.

